Myra Cove: The Latest Residential Haven in A Progressive Tech Enclave

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Young couples looking to begin their lives together can now turn to Myra Cove, which comprises 11 acres of freehold land with a mixture of high and low rise condominiums in Cyberjaya. Upon completion, the development will offer units ranging from 872 sq ft - 2,067 sq ft, along with 14 unique floor plans designed to fulfil the needs of different lifestyles.



A safe haven with a mix of both high and low-rise developments, Myra Cove offers an abundance of lifestyle choices.

For this development, the developer, Myra has partnered up with award-winning architect yhsA and land architect Praxcis in redefining the concept of affordable luxury, a design approach that uplifts lifestyles by maximising both functional aspects and the aesthetics of the households.

Myra Cove prioritises sustainable design in its landscapes by balancing functionality, texture, colour, light, and shadows, focusing on the connection between nature and people. Strategically positioned to provide unobstructed views of Cyberjaya's natural beauty, residents of Myra Cove can look forward to putting the top-notch facilities to full use while enjoying the serenity of the nearby lake.

Phase 1 units are catered to three main types of homebuyers. The smaller units (800+ sqft) are ideally designed for students, expats and single professionals, mid-size units (1,200 + sqft ) for first-time homebuyers, couples and government servants and larger units (1,500+ sqft) for multi-generational and upper-middle-class families., all of which are built upon a total acreage of 6.39 acres and a gross development value (GDV) of RM180 million. Every unit in Phase 1 has a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom layout, and comes with 2 car parks.

Facilities and amenities available for residents range from an indoor basketball/futsal court, indoor badminton court and co-working space to a gym overlooking the lake and pool, infinity swimming pool, BBQ area, sun deck and lounges. Residents can also enjoy the multi-purpose function room and dining area for communal activities.

Incoming residents will find their home convenient as it is close to numerous local primary and secondary schools, international schools, and universities, and the convenience of various supermarkets, healthcare facilities and shopping malls.

Residents will find it easy to travel with its connectivity to the ELITE Highway, SKVE Highway, MEX Highway and Putrajaya-Cyberjaya Expressway and public transportations with LRT Kelana Jaya, LRT Putra Height Ampang & Sentul Timur, Putrajaya Sentral, KLIA Transit Line, and the upcoming MRT 2.