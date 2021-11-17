Myra Impian Adds Value to Growing Communities in Nilai

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Myra Impian's 20.217 acres of mixed development, built for families and communities, will be launched in Q4 2021. This new township in Nilai will offer practical starter freehold homes tailored to individuals with different needs and come with commercial components to provide residents with the utmost convenience.



Myra Impian, 20.217 acres of mixed development in Nilai by Myra

The development promises facilities like a wading pool, kids playground, game room, BBQ area, swimming pool, library room and a multipurpose hall, among several other amenities that will foster strong kinship among young families.

With a total of 3.459 acres and a GDV of RM203,751,400, Ara Serviced Residence @ Myra Impian comprises 546 residential units with 8 different layouts that boast flexibility and practicality. Type A units (1055 sqft, 198 units) are optimized for space, ideal for young families with up to five children. Type B (158 units) also fits the lifestyle of growing families but emphasises privacy, which could appeal to slightly older occupants with 3 design options that range from 872 - 915 sqft providing more versatility in terms of how occupants choose to utilize their spaces.

Prioritising simplicity and practicality in adapting a work-living space, Type C proves to be a great choice for working professionals (893 sq ft, 64 units). For semi-investors who prefer both own-stay and renting out, Type D (753 sq ft, 96 units) allows for a clear partition of spaces to set boundaries. With a spacious floor plan similar to landed property, Type E (1884 sqft, 26 units) caters well to multi-generational and elderly families, while Type F (1044 sq ft, 4 units) is built with features that alleviate the lifestyles of the disabled. All units are designed to fit the different lifestyle needs of homebuyers, which starts from RM279,720 to RM585,900.

More than serving the variety of buy-to-stay individuals in a market that focuses primarily on investors, Myra Impian taps into the town's available and upcoming amenities to provide its residents with further conveniences, such as the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), where Nilai will be a second stop, that will provide passenger and freight services. Besides the ECRL, the KTM, and the connectivity offered by North-South Expressway, ELITE Highway, LEKAS Highway, and KLIA Extension Highway will further strengthen the town's appeal to homebuyers and investors.