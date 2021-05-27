MyRepublic is redefining the Cloud-Office with ModernWorkplace solutions

ModernWorkplace will offer 24/7 dedicated industry-leading support for cloud office solutions by Microsoft-certified technicians from MyRepublic

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyRepublic today announced the rollout of MyRepublic ModernWorkplace solutions, a complete cloud office solution which includes Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams and is designed to streamline collaboration platforms, increase employee productivity, and harden security for remote workers. ModernWorkplace is also one of the first MyRepublic service offerings made available to customers without the need for a broadband or mobile subscription.

With a focus on mobile devices and access management features for organisations with highly mobile or remote workers and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies, ModernWorkplace empowers teams to be collaborative and creative in a seamless, secure manner, regardless of work environments and locations. This comes amid the shift towards hybrid work in Singapore, where work-from-home is the default mode of work.

The three key areas of focus for ModernWorkplace powered by Microsoft 365 on Azure Cloud are:

Enhanced Productivity which merges business and collaboration applications into an integrated and secure public cloud platform. This allows for extreme flexibility at work and a one-stop hub for teamwork. Advanced Security includes detection, prevention, investigation, and response across devices, identities, email, and applications to provide integrated protection against sophisticated attacks. Mobile Device Management provides an identity-driven set of Cloud-based BYOD Device Management tools to secure sensitive assets accessed by users regardless of location or device.

One-stop solution to enhance productivity and security

ModernWorkplace is a complete solution which includes Microsoft 365 productivity and collaboration tools including Microsoft Teams, suited for organisations with assets spread across multiple locations and platforms while maintaining the security and integrity of systems and data. All ModernWorkplace solutions are delivered through a managed service partnership between MyRepublic and Rhipe using MyRepublic's existing Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) certification.

Dedicated support and instruction

Backed by a dedicated team of support specialists, ModernWorkplace is professionally delivered by deployment and adoption experts from MyRepublic who are Microsoft-certified. Priority support is included in all ModernWorkplace plans, with certified specialists on hand to provide the highest quality fault finding and diagnostics. Support is flexible and scalable according to the needs of all business types and sizes, with 24/7 call, email, and online assistance available to all customers.

"Creating seamless communications for all our customers has always been our priority at MyRepublic, and ModernWorkplace has been designed to play a key role in enabling businesses to collaborate and communicate seamlessly across platforms, all while maintaining security and enhancing workforce productivity," said Lawrence Chan, Managing Director, MyRepublic Singapore. "We are thus excited to be rolling out MyRepublic's ModernWorkplace solutions, to help allow employees to work with a peace of mind from anywhere and on any device, whether they choose to return to their offices or prefer to work remotely."

"We are pleased to be working with MyRepublic to deliver modern workplace solutions to businesses in Singapore. As we navigate the future of work together, we look forward to providing customers with access to trusted Microsoft 365 services as they create productive, secure and collaborative hybrid work experiences. With most workers transitioning between working in offices and remotely, they can benefit from having secure solutions embedded with AI and machine learning as they support economic recovery and drive personal productivity," said Vivek, Chatrath, Director – Small, Medium and Corporate Segment at Microsoft, Singapore.

The ModernWorkplace Core Plans consist of 5 tiers which cover a variety of tools and features fit for businesses of all types and sizes:





ModernWorkplace Firstline ModernWorkplace Basic ModernWorkplace Premium Plan includes · Microsoft 365 Enterprise F1 (or) · Microsoft 365 Enterprise F3 · Microsoft 365 Business Basic · Microsoft 365 Business Premium Who's it for Workers that are always on the ground and mobile that need quick and secure access to customer data, company processes, sensitive information. Compliance and security while remaining mobile on various devices. Those who simply need the basic Office 365 components. Company mailbox and collaboration tools to stay connected with the team, but limited access to company assets. Perfect for contract workers, interns, and temps under BYOD policies. Business Premium can support even executive level roles. With a full suite of productivity, mobility, and security components this plan is perfect for the business traveller that needs unrestricted 24/7 access to the organization and its assets from anywhere in the world.

In line with the launch of ModernWorkplace, MyRepublic is offering up to 10% off on ModernWorkplace licenses for the first year of annual subscription. All new customers are also entitled to a free cloud office and security assessment, designed to provide organisations with an analysis of their current working environment and how they can optimise it with the right tools, applications and services to support a secure and modern workplace.

For more information on ModernWorkplace, and to sign up for the free cloud office and security assessment, visit myrepublic.net/sg/business/modernworkplace/.

About MyRepublic

One of the fastest growing telecom operators in the Asia-Pacific, MyRepublic has operations across Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia, and is set to expand further into the region.

Our vision is to be the world's largest enabler of deep, meaningful and trusted relationships between customers and products through a highly scalable connectivity franchise model.

With our uniquely scalable and centralised framework enabling the seamless delivery of layered services, MyRepublic has become a leader in the digital transformation for the telecom sector, one that is set to play out over the next decade in one of the most exciting regions of the world.



