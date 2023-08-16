Myrtle Beach Wedding Planner Specializes In Flawless Beach Weddings

Barefoot Wedded Bliss is a full-service beach wedding planner specializing in beach ceremonies. Many different services are available for all couples to have the wedding of their dreams.

Barefoot Wedded Bliss and Rob McDowell are pleased to announce that the beach wedding consultants provide a variety of Myrtle Beach wedding packages that suit each client couple's style, preferences, and budget. The company offers different services for each couple to have the wedding of their dreams. There are Minister Only Services for couples. More complete services include photography, sand ceremony, seating, decorations, and even music for couples that need a little extra to plan a beach wedding in Myrtle Beach.

While many couples dream of a beach ceremony in the Myrtle Beach area, several things must be considered before picking a spot. The planning team is prepared to help identify the best options. In Myrtle Beach, SC, choosing the best beach spot requires considering proximity, scenic beauty, and accessibility. The best beaches for weddings will have convenient access for the wedding party and the guests. They also need to have plenty of parking. Some of the more popular spots for beach weddings, such as the Myrtle Beach State Park, may have multiple weddings simultaneously.

Nearly all public beach access points will have paid parking depending on the time of day and the time of the year. During several weeks each year, the Myrtle Beach area is busier than expected because of festivals, holiday traffic, or weeks involving car shows and motorcycles. Careful planning is crucial to avoid disappointment from guests and the wedding party. The Barefoot Wedded Bliss consultants ensure parking, location, and officiants are available at the correct time and place. The planner and his team will help to coordinate and direct the beach ceremonies. A photographer captures photos of the ceremony and about 45 minutes of portraits after the ceremony.

If preferred, beach ceremonies can also be helped at hotels, resorts, or private beach houses. There may be additional fees for these locations. Commercial beach weddings are not allowed on the beach within Myrtle Beach's city limits. Specific beaches in North Carolina be arranged. The information needed to suggest the best location includes where the couple is staying, the number of guests expected, and the desired setup type.

Barefoot Wedded Bliss believes a wedding ceremony should be about the couple getting married, not 'to-do' lists or Pinterest boards. The planning team provides a dream event that centers on the couple and celebrates their love. Some of the wedding locations include the Myrtle Beach State Park, the Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach, 18th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach, Avista Resort in North Myrtle Beach, City of Atlantic Beach in North Myrtle Beach, and Azalea Avenue in Garden City. The consultants will provide further information about each site if the couple has questions about parking, paid parking, or other issues.

Since moving to the Myrtle Beach area many years ago, Rob McDowell recognized the need for a specialized service to cater to beach weddings in the area offering an elegant design. He assembled a team dedicated to providing high-quality setups and services while ensuring every detail is executed flawlessly. The firm's owner has more than a quarter-century of experience in the wedding industry. He ensures that each couple's wedding forms the framework of the most memorable day. The consultant collaborates closely with clients' preferences and visions to fully realize them.



Barefoot Wedded Bliss offers many options for choosing wedding packages. There are also add-ons to customize the wedding further. To fully realize the clients' visions and preferences, the firm collaborates closely with them and then goes above and beyond to make their ideal wedding a reality.

