MySpainVisa Unveils A Guide to Live in Spain Without Problems: The Easiest Visas

For a brief sojourn in Spain lasting up to 90 days, securing a Schengen short-stay visa, or C-type visa, is imperative. This visa is contingent upon the purpose of your visit, and Spain offers various Schengen visa types tailored to different intents. These encompass the Spain Airport Visa for transit, Spanish Tourist and Visitor Visa for leisure and family visits, Spanish Business Visa for professional engagements, Spanish Visa for Official Visit for official delegations, Spanish Medical Visa for medical treatment seekers, Spanish Study Visa for students attending short courses, and Spanish Visa for Cultural, Sports, and Film Crews for specific activities. However, possessing a Schengen visa doesn't guarantee entry; additional requirements may be stipulated at the entry point.

Trips exceeding 90 days necessitate a long-stay visa, except for European citizens. The long-stay visa demands a specific application based on the purpose of the stay. A crucial precursor to this process is obtaining a Foreigner's Identification Number (NIE). An NIE and a TIE card are mandatory for stays surpassing six months. The NIE, a unique identifier, is obtained through application submission at the Spanish Embassy or Consulate before initiating the long-stay visa process. The embassy requires the NIE when issuing the corresponding visa.

Now that we have understood the types of visas for Spain let’s discuss some of the easiest visas you can apply for to live in Spain.

Most Accessible Visas You Can Obtain To Live In Spain

Spain non-lucrative visa

The Spain non-lucrative visa is designed for non-European citizens seeking long-term stays. Unlike the golden visa, it doesn't require property investment, and you are barred from economic and professional activities in Spain.

Applicants must demonstrate sufficient funds to sustain a year without working. After the initial year, the visa is renewed every 2 years until 5 years, leading to permanent residence eligibility. Family members can be included if financial support is ensured.

Basic requirements include yearly updated funds (2023: €28,800/person), proof of unemployment, and a clean criminal record or a substantial time lapse since any offense, though consulate discretion may apply.

Golden Visa

The Spain Golden Visa, also known as an Investors Visa, necessitates a substantial investment for a residence permit, often leading to permanent residency. Investment avenues include job creation, real estate, or company investments.

Essential documents comprise the Visa Application Form, Passport, Flight Itinerary, Accommodation Proof, Medical Insurance, Employment Evidence, and Spain Health Control Form.

Additional requirements involve detailing the investment type, amount, and financial means, along with a property ownership certificate free from liens or mortgages. Proof of adequate periodic income, meeting a minimum of 400% of the IPREM annually plus 75% per family member, is crucial. Besides, a clean criminal record is mandatory.

Capital investors must provide certificates for government bonds, bank deposits, listed shares, or unlisted shares in a registered financial intermediary. Investment statements in the Registrar of Foreign Investments are requisite for company investments.

Digital Nomad Visa

The digital nomad visa offers non-EU citizens the opportunity to reside and work remotely in Spain for up to 5 years. This unique permit caters specifically to those wanting to move to Spain while maintaining employment with a foreign company or serving global clients, avoiding the restrictions of a non-lucrative visa.

Notably, applicants can choose between two convenient application routes: securing a 3-year card directly from Spain with a tourist visa or obtaining a 1-year visa from their home country and later converting it to a 3-year card upon entry. Importantly, the years spent under this visa contribute toward both Spanish nationality and permanent residence.

The advantages extend beyond individual benefits, as the permit allows applicants to include their spouse and children. Additionally, the Entrepreneurs Law incorporation ensures a swift 20-day resolution and positive administrative silence. Furthermore, holders of this visa enjoy the freedom to move within the EU.

While designed for non-EU citizens, European individuals can work remotely in Spain for up to 6 months or opt for a resident NIE for longer stays.

Spanish Student Visa

The Spanish Student visa facilitates stays in Spain for over 3 months for educational purposes. The visa type depends on the study duration—short-term (3-6 months) or long-term (exceeding 6 months). Short-term visas suit those in brief courses, but they're non-extendable. Long-term visas for studies beyond 6 months mandate a residence permit application within a month post-arrival.



