N2Growth Expanding Operations in Asia, Opens Location in South Korea

PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2Growth, a global leadership consulting and executive search firm, announced today the firm's expansion in Asia with the appointment of Gene W. Oh as Managing Partner and Country Head, who will be leading the firm's newest location in South Korea and reporting directly to the firm's CEO, Kelli Vukelic.

N2Growth is pleased to welcome Gene, who will run the Korea office out of Seoul; we look forward to his innovative approach to the industry. The Korea practice aligns with our partners worldwide to deliver our differentiated solutions to the market, finding and developing innovative, visionary, and highly agile executives in the world's leading companies for our clients.

"Gene is a proven business leader passionate about exceptional leadership and building teams across the boardroom and C-Suite," said Kelli Vukelic, CEO. "His addition in the region is at the ideal moment for our clients who are seeking a differentiated approach to the selection and development of leaders who will be transformational to their organizations in Korea. Gene's broad business perspective and intimate knowledge of leadership challenges in Korea make him a powerful resource for our clients. I am so pleased to have his leadership opening our office in Korea for N2Growth."

Before joining N2Growth, Mr. Oh's career spanned two decades in financial services, marked by increasingly challenging roles in quantitative analysis, trading, derivative sales, and relationship management. Throughout his professional career, he has assumed leadership roles in financial services and served as the executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce Korea (AMCHAM). He is a member of the Korea Blockchain Association (KBCA) and the Global Finance Society (GFS) of Korea. He is also a non-executive board member of a prominent Korean fintech start-up and an advisor to BioMagnetic Solutions LLC, a U.S.-based biotech firm.

"I am excited to join the N2Growth family, whose values perfectly align with mine. The opportunity to identify and develop leaders in Korea as well as at Korean firms globally is a privilege," said Gene.

In 2021, the firm opened a location in Singapore, led by Mr. Steve Manning, Managing Partner, focused on serving clients in Southeast Asia. N2Growth's new site in South Korea builds on the firm's presence and capabilities to support our clients throughout Asia and globally. The new Seoul-based office expands the firm's global reach and talent network across Asia.

N2Growth's expansion to South Korea solidifies the firm's commitment to building and establishing permanent operations throughout Asia and supporting our vast global network of premiere talent through retained search engagements, executive coaching, and leadership assessments.

