Naija Gist Live Blog Launches New Platform

—

Naijagists.net just launched its first live forum on the 7th of April in 2022, with promises of Android versions to come. The social networking app, also known as "Nigeria's Social Network," uses a network of reputable relationships to connect people from around the world, the Nigerian diaspora, and Nigeria. It does this by allowing professionals, influencers, talents, leaders, to share ideas, knowledge, memories, interests, as well as opportunities.

Naija gist features include a robust news feed, micro blogging, polling, Chat, and an advanced search feature that makes it easy for users to find connections. One user said, "You typically want to forget the first versions of SM apps." Not in this place. The app was referred to as "innovative way to connect with Nigerians around the world" by another.

Naija gist is built by a diverse engineering team. Naija gist is beautifully designed to help users express themselves and their brand, grow their circle, facilitate lasting meaningful relationships, and promote economic and professional opportunities by helping users find synergy, learn from each other, share experiences and thought leadership, poll friends, and share and discover opportunities.

Naija gist hopes to attract Nigerians and the diaspora at home and abroad. Its features were created to appeal to both casual users who prioritize social interactions and business and professional opportunities.

Users are encouraged to post images and memories, blogs about their experiences, shares thought leadership on subjects they enjoy, uses polls to start conversations and solicit network feedback, promote their personal brands, share career highlights, and use advanced search to find and discover new connections based on factors like industry, title, location, etc.

Online privacy has become a top concern for internet users in light of recent security breaches at significant online platforms and companies. Naija gist was conceived to provide an online forum where privacy was a key component and not just an afterthought. Other privacy settings will make it simple to block, hide, and disable other users' posts while ensuring the security of their data.

The primary goal of Naija gist is to bring people together and facilitate social integration among members. By liking, sharing and commenting on other users' posts. Naija gist users create and maintain essential relationships. Naija gist's chat function allows users to interact in real- time and allows them to share text, photos, and even location.

Naija gist's defining feature is the fact it really is ad- free thus users can concentrate on their content clear of distractions. The self-moderating community also provides a secure setting based on respect. End users can hide or report content material they feel is inappropriate to the Naija gist team who will investigate and remove the flagged content.



Contact Info:

Name: Edosa Oreva

Email: Send Email

Organization: Naija Gist

Phone: 2348060875648

Website: https://twitter.com/naijagist__



