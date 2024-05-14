Nano Singapore Announces Exclusive Distribution at Guardian

Nano Singapore proudly announces its exclusive distribution partnership with Guardian, bringing its award-winning wellness products directly to more consumers. Experience the best in wellness & beauty products, now conveniently available at Guardian stores.

Nano Singapore is proud to announce its exclusive distribution partnership with Guardian, the leading health and beauty retailer in the region. This collaboration brings Nano Singapore's innovative wellness solutions to a wider audience, emphasizing the importance of holistic health and well-being.

Empowering Health Through Innovation



Nano Singapore is dedicated to empowering individuals to lead healthier lives through cutting-edge wellness products. Our commitment to quality and innovation ensures that every product is designed to support overall well-being, providing customers with reliable and effective health solutions.

Guardian: A Trusted Partner in Health



Guardian has been a trusted name in health and beauty for decades, offering a wide range of products that cater to the diverse needs of its customers. By partnering with Guardian, Nano Singapore ensures that its wellness products are easily accessible to those seeking to enhance their health journey.



Expanding Access to Wellness Solutions



With this exclusive distribution agreement, customers can now find Nano Singapore’s wellness products in Guardian stores across the region. This partnership aligns with our mission to make high-quality health products more accessible, helping more people achieve their wellness goals.



Join Us in the Journey to Better Health



Nano Singapore invites everyone to explore our range of wellness products available at Guardian. Together, we can embark on a journey to better health, fostering a community that values and prioritizes well-being.

About Nano Singapore

Founded with a mission to enhance well-being and enrich lifestyles through innovative health products, Nano Singapore is the best place to buy supplements online, offering a diverse range of premium wellness products. Our award-winning wellness brand, offers a diverse range of products designed to meet the health needs of our global clientele. With each product is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to ensure efficacy and safety.



Nano Singapore’s full range of products are currently available for purchase on their website at www.nanosingaporeshop.com; via online retailers like Fairprice, Shopee, Lazada, Amazon Singapore, Guardian Website; or at Guardian Outlets Nationwide

About Guardian Health & Beauty

Established in 1972, Guardian Health & Beauty is Singapore’s Number 1 Health and Beauty retailer. With more than 126 stores nation-wide, it retails a comprehensive range of health & beauty products. Guardian has evolved from its pharmacy roots to a holistic one-stop solution for customers’ health and beauty needs. It continues to expand its products and service range to meet the redefinition of beauty by today’s customers – where health meets beauty.

With a strong health heritage, it has the largest network of award-winning pharmacists and a wide selection of health products. Professional services such as patient-care counselling, dispensary services, beauty and personal care solutions are offered at stores as a convenient one-stop for health and beauty. Guardian also operates its online store with more than 9,000 products available and offers the “Click & Collect” services.

Contact Info:

Jonathan Tan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Nano Singapore

Website: https://nanosingaporeshop.com/



Release ID: 89129702

