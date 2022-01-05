Nanyang Polytechnic and Schneider Electric Launched One-Stop Sustainability Experience Centre to Introduce Green Solutions at Workplaces

The centre will help local companies implement energy-efficient initiatives and reduce overhead costs

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 January 2022 - Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) and Schneider Electric have launched a one-stop Sustainability Experience Centre to help Singapore's small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) implement green technologies at the workplace. This can help Singapore achieve its goal of having at least 80% of buildings to be green by 2030, according to the Building and Construction Authority's Green Masterplan.





Dr Kan Ee May, Specialist (Sustainability Engineering) and Lecturer, School of Engineering, Nanyang Polytechnic (Far Right) and Mr Jackson Seng, Sustainability Business Development Director, Schneider Electric (Second from Left) at the launch of Nanyang Polytechnic's Sustainability Experience Centre

A key showcase at the centre focuses on sustainable facilities management. Augmented reality is tapped for instant diagnosis, and when coupled with contactless and predictive maintenance, the overall power efficiency of a venue is significantly improved. This helps SMEs operate more sustainably and enhances the productivity of maintenance crew, as repairs and rectifications can be reliably predicted, and preventive maintenance be made ahead of time.

At the centre, students from NYP's School of Engineering will be able to gain valuable hands-on experience in cutting edge solutions used by the industry to meet sustainability goals. For example, students from NYP's Diploma in Electronic & Computer Engineering will learn how to integrate multiple systems and devices to collect and analyse relevant data. The first-hand experience would provide gainful insights to these students, thereby preparing a steady pipeline of talents to meet the demands for sustainability solutions in future industries.

NYP's Principal & Chief Executive Officer, Ms Jeanne Liew, said: "We are excited to partner Schneider Electric, one of the world's leaders in energy solutions, to launch NYP's Sustainability Experience Centre. With NYP's expertise in engineering systems and data analytics, alongside Schneider Electric's technology and solutions, SMEs will now have easy access to kickstart their green journey. This is also a great opportunity to strengthen and inculcate a sustainability-conscious mindset among our youth and empower them to play a role in bringing about a greener future".

Another key showcase at the Centre helps SMEs identify solutions to optimise power usage and reduce energy consumption. With deft application of automation and sensors, lights would be activated only in areas where needed; and data usage patterns can also be analysed in real-time. Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Building Operation 3.0 makes this possible by pulling in data from a wide range of sensors, running an analysis, and providing users with suggestions to maximise energy use and reduce overall cost. It can also adjust lighting and temperature on the fly. According to Singapore's Energy Efficiency Programme Office (E²PO), occupancy sensors for lighting controls can result in at least 50% energy savings[1] after implementation at workplaces. Implementing such energy efficient measures helps SMEs reduce operating costs and become more competitive.

Schneider Electric and NYP are also co-training a nexus of future-ready workforce to meet the increasing demands to help companies implement a sustainable transport solution – through electric fleets. To date, staff from more than 20 SMEs have been trained on the key skills of managing Electric Vehicles (EVs), including setting up charging systems and processes for these EVs. To ensure buildings have enough electric supply capacity for EV charging stations, Schneider Electric also developed an EVlink Wallbox, to integrate with a load management system to regulate the amount of electricity allocated for EV charging in real-time. This allows building owners to deploy such sustainable solutions with minimal infrastructure cost, while ensuring that critical functions are prioritised to prevents electrical overload.

Cluster President, Singapore, Malaysia & Brunei, Schneider Electric, Yoon Young Kim, said: "Our commitment to fostering the next generation of engineers and dedication to sustainability are core identities of Schneider Electric. This opportunity to work with NYP is a perfect match with our DNA. We have always been advocates of using cutting edge technology to help the industry meet critical sustainability goals, and our own regional headquarters at Kallang is a testament to that belief. The Sustainability Experience Centre is a fantastic two-pronged approached where we can showcase our technology to the industry while training the next generation who can help them implement these solutions."

The Centre was built with a strong sustainability focus, with most materials being highly rated products under the Singapore Green Building Product (SGBP) certification scheme administered by Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC).

SGBC President Ar. Tang Kok Thye said: "Going green is not just the work of the building and construction industry, everyone is a stakeholder and beneficiary of a greener, healthier built environment. By putting together such a showcase of proven sustainability solutions for students and industry to learn from, we will be able to move the needle towards greater adoption and advance the environment that we live, work and learn in to one that is better for not just ourselves but for the next generation and beyond."

Unilogic Technologies Pte Ltd and Ichi Seiki Pte Ltd are among companies who have visited the Centre to learn more about the solutions they can readily adopt.

Jiehui Kia, Business Development Manager, Ichi Seiki Pte Ltd, said, "Global and national climate targets have been set, so we expect that sustainability will be a key priority for manufacturers in Singapore. The launch of the Sustainability Experience Centre at NYP is timely, as it brings together multiple solutions and integration possibilities and demonstrate how these could work in one single location. This gives SMEs a good starting point to learn about the solutions that may be relevant to us."

The Sustainability Experience Centre will be conducting a workshop in March 2022 to help SMEs better analyse, identify and adopt relevant green solutions. Companies keen to tour the centre or attend the workshop can email kan_ee_may@nyp.edu.sg or 6550-0909 to register.

