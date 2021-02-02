Napa Valley Library Wine Auction Offers Collectors Six Decades of Excellence in Winemaking

Saint Helena, California, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Napa Valley Vintners has brought together a stunning collection of nearly 100 exclusive library wine lots for its inaugural Direct from the Cellar: Napa Valley Library Wine Auction. Taking place February 11-20, the auction showcases Napa Valley’s excellence in winemaking.

“Wines from Napa Valley stand for the highest quality. For more than 150 years, our wineries have balanced tradition with innovation in their quest to make world class wines and have cultivated a spirit of collaboration that is represented in this spectacular collection,” said Linda Reiff, President and CEO, Napa Valley Vintners.

In February, wine collectors from around the world can bid on extremely rare wines sold directly from the cellars of Napa Valley’s most sought-after wineries. Offerings include the first vintages of BOND, six decades of Charles Krug dating back to 1964, five vintages of 100-point Harlan magnums, a collection of 6-liter imperials from Opus One spanning five decades, three magnums of Screaming Eagle, a 12-liter bottle from Sloan Estate and many more. For a complete listing of auction lots visit napavalley.wine.

Powered by Zachys, the foremost wine auction house, the Napa Valley Library Wine Auction opens for online bidding Thursday, February 11 and closes via live-streamed auction on Saturday, February 20 starting at 3:00 p.m. PST.

“The assemblage of wines going to auction is an amazing opportunity for wine collectors to invest in rare and valuable wines coming out of America’s most prestigious wine region. We are thrilled to partner with Napa Valley Vintners to present this collection to our top bidders,” said Jeff Zacharia, President of Zachys.

While bidding is open, enthusiasts and collectors alike are invited to join Antonio Galloni (Vinous) for discussions with the winemakers. Starting on February 11, Galloni will host five Napa Valley Sessions, each focused on a different topic such as exploring Napa Valley’s American Viticultural Areas (AVAs), discovering Napa Valley’s unexpected varieties and what inspires the next generation of winemakers from some of Napa Valley's most iconic producers.

All proceeds from the Napa Valley Library Wine Auction benefit programs to promote, protect and enhance Napa Valley.

In addition to the inaugural Library Wine Auction, the Napa Valley Vintners has moved its Premiere Napa Valley auction for the wine trade to June 1-5, 2021 and has begun meeting with vintners and volunteers on wrapping up Auction Napa Valley in its previous form while brainstorming how to leverage Napa Valley’s world class wines to care for its community going forward.

