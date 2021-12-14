NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND OPENS ITS FIRST INTERNATIONALLY BRANDED 5-STAR HOTEL, SWISS-BELBOUTIQUE NAPIER

NAPIER, New Zealand, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its presence in New Zealand, Swiss-Belhotel International, has announced the opening of its 5-star premium boutique hotel, Swiss-Belboutique Napier. This is the first internationally branded hotel in the city and will help to place the attractive art-deco destination of Napier on the world markets. Offering one of the most spacious rooms and enticing facilities, Swiss-Belboutique Napier promises unique and personalised experience for discerning travellers.



Deluxe Room Swiss-Belboutique Napier

As New Zealand is home to the Chairman and President, Mr. Gavin M. Faull, this is a significant addition to the Group. He commented on the occasion by saying "I am proud to announce the opening of the Swiss-Belboutique Napier. I am committed to supporting the growth of tourism and development in my country and this is a tremendous step forward in this direction. This spectacular upscale hotel is the perfect property to introduce our upscale boutique brand and I strongly believe it is an excellent addition to not just our portfolio but it also stands true to the art-deco destination. I am looking forward to delivering unforgettable and immersive experiences to our guests while having our top priority as health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members and business associates."

The premium boutique hotel lies in the central business district – a short walk to Hastings St pedestrian mall, the waterfront and Napier's famous Art-Deco attractions. Close by is the Art Deco Tour as well as the National Aquarium of New Zealand while being a ten minutes' walk from MTG Hawke's Bay (Museum, Theatre, Gallery) and very close to Napier's conference centre.

The 5-star Swiss-Belboutique Napier, is a modern and vibrant hotel with the art-deco design theme running throughout. It features 52 spacious and stylish guest rooms and suites, a bar and lounge area, a fully-equipped fitness centre, and secure on-site parking.

The upscale offering gets even better with the gastronomical experience at Saffron Social Kitchen - Showcasing New Zealand cuisine with a modern twist. The emphasis of Saffron Social Kitchen lies on seasonal local produce and sustainability. Working with the complete product and not only part of it – Nothing goes to waste. Featuring an intimate restaurant setting and a warm ambience, Saffron Social Kitchen offers the perfect option for a special dining experience and opens all day for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 6.30am to 9.30pm.

Swiss-Belboutique Napier is one of the few pet-friendly hotels in town and caters to the travelling needs of animal-lovers.

Patrick Laybutt, Vice President of Operations & Development - Australia and New Zealand, said "We are very excited to debut this brand in Napier. We are eager to welcome travellers and make them experience our international hospitality. In celebration of our soft opening, we are offering a 15% discount for all room types and a complimentary bottle of wine to celebrate your stay with us in December." For bookings please call +64 6 280 6080, email: ressqna@swiss-belhotel.com - https://www.swiss-belboutiquenapier.com/

Notes to Editors:

Swiss-Belhotel International is currently in 19 countries, managing a portfolio of more than 125* hotels, resorts and projects located in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland and Tanzania. The Group provides comprehensive and highly professional development and management services in all aspects of hotel, resort and serviced residences. Offices are strategically located in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, mainland China, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Vietnam and Thailand covering Oceania, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and India regions.

*Numbers may fluctuate