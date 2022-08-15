Nasal-spraying LiveSpo NAVAX: Probiotics of the next generation for respiratory infections

HANOI, VIETNAM

15 August 2022 -

On July 20

nd,

the Scientific Reports journal (the Nature) officially annouced a break-through research on using LiveSpo NAVAX probiotic spores in nasal spray form to support the treatment of acute respiratory infections in children infected with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) [1]









Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a leading cause of Acute Respiratory Tract Infections (ARTIs) in young children.



The World Health Organization estimates that 48,000-74,000 children

-

younger than five

years old

die yearly due to RSV infection. Up to now, there is no available vaccine and specific treatment for RSV-infected children.



Researchers at Vietnam National Children’s Hospital conducted the first clinical trial in infected children with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). They demonstrated the safety and beneficial effects of a nasal-spraying liquid suspension of Bacillus spore probiotics (LiveSpo® NAVAX) in the supportive treatment of ARTIs.



The research team published results showing that the nasal-spraying LiveSpo NAVAX) reduced the load of RSV and influenza virus by 300-fold and 1000-fold, and was 50- to 70-fold more effective than physiological saline after 2-3 days of treatment.



Semi-quantitative real-time PCR results of co-infection bacteria on day three of treatment show that patients in the NAVAX) group (spraying probiotics spores) were negative while patients in the control group (not using probiotic spores) only had a slight decrease in bacterial co-infection concentration.



The team also assessed that the nasal-spraying Bacillus spores could rapidly and effectively relieve symptoms of RSV-induced ARTIs while exhibiting a strong effect in reducing viral load and inflammation.

Nasal-spraying probiotics may provide the basis for simple, low-cost, and effective symptomatic adjuvant treatment against viral infections.

Dr. Nguyen Hoa Anh - Director of Sporebiotics Research Center said: “The interaction mechanism between LiveSpo NAVAX) 's Bacillus spores and the virus and the nasal mucosal immune system is based on nonspecific binding suggesting that LiveSpo Navax may be helpful against viral variants that cause respiratory diseases or other rapidly emerging respiratory viruses such as influenza virus or coronavirus.

The research is a breakthrough scientific achievement, contributing to enhancing the image of

Vietnam

in the field of science in the international arena and making a great contribution to public health care, especially for children.

[1] Scientific Report (July 20th, 2022). “

Nasal‑spraying Bacillus spores as an efective symptomatic treatment for children with acute respiratory syncytial virus infection”

About LiveSpo

