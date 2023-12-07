Nasdaq Appoints Roland Chai as President of European Market Services

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announces the appointment of Roland Chai as President of European Market Services, effective 1 January 2024. In this role, he will lead Nasdaq´s multi-asset trading, clearing, listings, and market services businesses across Europe, including Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania stock exchanges.



Nasdaq´s European markets has been a fundamental engine of innovation, economic growth and prosperity in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Nasdaq’s European Market Services has a strong legacy of technology leadership, marketplace excellence and strong commitment to sustainability. Beyond its role as a market operator, Nasdaq continues to be an integral part of the financial ecosystem that drives the development of more competitive, transparent, and efficient capital markets.

“Our European Market Service is a vibrant growth engine for northern European markets and plays a key role in advancing our core mission to modernize markets,” said Roland Chai, incoming President of European Market Services. “I am honored to be working with an incredible team to continue building upon our technology leadership and marketplace excellence. Nasdaq is also leading the development in sustainability and climate investment.”

Roland has extensive experience in technology, risk management, trading, and post-trade across multiple asset classes, as well as deep relationship with investment communities and regulators globally. Joining Nasdaq in 2020, Roland served as Chief Risk Officer and led the development and review of Nasdaq’s global risk program. Since 2022, Roland has lead Nasdaq’s Marketplace Technology business, which comprises purpose-built technology solutions that help enhance performance, resilience, and trust of the financial ecosystem. It is one of the world's largest market infrastructure technology providers, serving more than 130 marketplaces, CCPs, CSDs and regulators in over 50 countries. Prior to joining Nasdaq, Roland served as Head of Post-Trade and Group Risk Officer at Hong Kong Exchange, Head of Equities at LCH Ltd and began his career in software development.

Roland will continue to be based in Stockholm and report into Tal Cohen, Co-President, Nasdaq.

