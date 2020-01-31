Nasdaq Names Roland Chai Global Chief Risk Officer

globenewswire
Nasdaq Names Roland Chai Global Chief Risk OfficerChai, most recently Head of Post-Trade at Hong Kong Exchange, will oversee Nasdaq’s global risk programGlobeNewswireJanuary 31, 2020

NEW YORK and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Roland Chai, most recently Head of Post-Trade at Hong Kong Exchange, will join the executive leadership team as Chief Risk Officer (CRO). Chai will be responsible for developing, reviewing and maintaining Nasdaq’s global risk program. He will report to Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq.

“Risk management is an essential part of Nasdaq’s global business and operations,” said Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq. “Nasdaq is committed to building and maintaining an industry leading culture of risk management that is able to support our long-term objectives. Roland brings extensive experience in establishing and implementing risk frameworks across functions as well as strong management capabilities that will further strengthen and enhance our decision making and business operating processes. We look forward to welcoming Roland to the Nasdaq team.”

Chai will assume his new role on June 1, 2020, and will be based in Stockholm, Sweden.

“Within the capital markets, Nasdaq has demonstrated its commitment to globalizing its business and building an advanced technology company,” said Chai. “Nasdaq also is recognized as a leader in providing risk management solutions for its own markets, regulators and other industries. I’m thrilled to be joining the company to continue bolstering its global, enterprise-wide risk culture.”

Chai most recently served as Head of Post-Trade at Hong Kong Exchange where he oversaw clearing and risk management functions across equities and fixed income, currencies and commodities, as well as the exchange’s market surveillance. During his tenure, Chai re-established risk frameworks across Exchange, Listings, Mainland Commodities, Trading, and Clearing departments, amongst other accomplishments. He previously served as Group Risk Officer and Head of Clearing at Hong Kong Exchange. Prior to joining Hong Kong Exchange, Chai served as Head of Equities at LCH.Clearnet.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

NDAQG

Nasdaq

Yan-yan Tong
Mobile: +46 (0)73 449 66 83
yan-yan.tong@nasdaq.com

Primary Logo

More about
Nasdaq Risk management stock exchange

TRENDING

Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home

SERVICES