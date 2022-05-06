Nashville Influencers Attending the Couture by Tess Fashion Show 2022 Announced

—

Tess Mann, fashion designer for the Couture by Tess bridal gown label, is announcing the Nashville fashion influencer and content creator partnerships for the Travel Through Fashion Time Fashion Show on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at OZARI in Nashville, Tennessee. Brooke Webb with KB Styled, Abigail Breslin and Emily Bache with Wanderlust Girls, Savvy Poole, Alex Beale with The Darling Downtown, and Scarlet Paolicchi with Family Focus Blog will be in attendance at the fashion show and sharing moments from the day on their respective social media outlets. Content creators and media are continually welcome to submit a request for an invitation to the show. All guests must RSVP. Wine, beer and hors d'oeuvres will be served. There will be special seating for VIPs and press.



“My two latest collections will be presented at the fashion show. The Nostalgia Collection is a new collection donning various fashion techniques from different eras while assimilating modern touches. New Discovery is a smaller collection that has utilized designs from previous Couture by Tess collections and re-imagined based on clients' feedback from over the years. Guests will have the ability to view the original sketches of the latest collections shown on the runway in an effort to offer viewers an immersion of the full-design experience,“ said Tess Mann with Couture by Tess Bridal.



“Guests will experience a live Q&A with the designer and have opportunities throughout the event to meet the Couture by Tess team. Anyone interested in being a guest at the fashion show, can submit a request to me or someone from the Couture by Tess team to be placed on the guest list,” says Meredith Corning with Meredith Events.



Each influencer, sponsor and creative team member is offered a spot on an upcoming episode of Couture Chats with Tess in an effort to provide the public with more personalized information about the presentation’s lineup. Those working in the fashion and wedding industries, fashion design students and brides-to-be seeking a couture wedding gown are encouraged to reach out for a fashion show invitation. The public is invited to follow the participating influencers’ social media accounts to view different perspectives from the event including live videos being streamed.



Attending Influencers



@kbstyled - Brooke Webb is a blogger at KBStyled, a destination for women of all ages to explore personal style, fitness, home decor, travel recommendations, family, beauty tips, and so much more.

@kbstyled - Brooke Webb is a blogger at KBStyled, a destination for women of all ages to explore personal style, fitness, home decor, travel recommendations, family, beauty tips, and so much more. @wanderlustgirls - This BFF blogger duo, Emily and Abigail, spent 7 years in Manhattan building successful fashion styling careers, and now live in Nashville to pursue their dreams in Music City...one adventure at a time.

@savvypoole - Savvy Poole is a fashion blogger, singer, Youtuber and influencer. She recently moved to Nashville for her singing career. Savvy will perform the fashion show Tik Tok takeover on the Couture by Tess Tik Tok account.

@thedarlingdowntown - Alex B. is the founder and creative director of the lifestyle, fashion and travel source, The Darling Downtown. She is also the founder of Noel + Joyce, a jewelry brand with a purpose to support, honor and inspire families who were brought together by adoption.

@familyfocusblog - Scarlet Paolicchi is an author of four books and writer for her blog, Family Focus Blog. She shares tips for better family life, parenting, family fun activities, eco-friendly lifestyle, family food ideas, family travel, family fashion tips and home decor. Family Focus Blog has been named #3 in Cision PR’s 50 U.S. Top Mom Blog list.



Sponsors and Creative Team

Premiere Models Nashville, @premieremodelsnash

Distinctively Southern Wedding Magazine, @distinctivelysouthernwedding

Forerunner, @forerunnerco

El Osito Films, @elositofilms

G Catering, @gcatering

Quest Events, @quest_events

DJ Who, @djwho_

Meredith Events, @meredithevents

Meredith Corning PR, @meredithcorningpr

OZARI, @ozarinashville





About Tess Mann: Tess Mann is the owner of bridal store, Couture by Tess Bridal, and designs her own line of gowns under the same name. Tess has been in the bridal industry since 2012. Prior to her formal entry into the industry, she had been designing since she was a young teenager, however chose a different career path in order to serve her country for over twenty years as a federal officer. In September 2018, Tess became a United States Trademark Designer with her designs being protected by the United States Patent Office. After serving the Memphis, Tennessee area for a little over six years providing luxury bridal couture, Tess and her husband, Joe, opened Couture By Tess Bridal on 31 W. Broad Street in Cookeville, Tennessee in November of 2019. Tess is also the talk show host of Couture Chats with Tess on Youtube where she interviews fashion and event industry professionals.

Accompanying photo provided by @wanderlustgirls.



About Us: Couture by Tess is a luxury wedding gown label exclusively designed by Tess Mann.

Contact Info:

Name: Meredith Corning

Email: Send Email

Organization: Couture by Tess

Website: https://www.couturebytessbridal.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/CkhigHxwO0s

Release ID: 89074469

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.