National Event For Dental Practice Owners Helps Them Use Technology To Grow Their Business

Techspedient Networks, an IT services company serving dental practices, is officially a host of the first annual Dental Business and Tech Day happening December 15th. This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former counter-terrorism expert, Eric O'Neill, and more.

—

Free National Event For Dental Practices To Be More Productive, Profitable and Protected

Anthony Jurjevic, owner and founder of Techspedient Networks, an IT services company serving dental practices, is officially a host of the first annual Dental Business and Tech Day happening December 15th.





This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counterterrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill, best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz, and other star-studded dental business guest.



The event is designed to help dental practices equip themselves with the best technology and business practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“With dental practices relying on access-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure dental practices know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software, and support,” said Anthony Jurjevic, chief executive officer for Techspedient Networks. “It’s also important they know how dental practices and their employees and patients can be targets of online scams, theft or ransomware and have the security to ensure they don’t become victims.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business and dental leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing dental practices how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable, and protected. For more information about Dental Business and Tech Day, go to http://www.dentalbusinesstechday.com/savethedate or call (732) 839-1643 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE event happening on December 15th.

About the Host

Anthony Jurjevic is a cyber security expert, CISSP, author, speaker, founder, and president of Techspedient Networks. Anthony helps hundreds of small businesses and dental practices secure their data and increase productivity through technology.

About Us: Techspedient Networks is a complete technology and cyber security solution provider. We are 100% committed to making sure business owners have the most reliable and professional IT service. Our team of talented IT professionals can solve your IT nightmares and keep your data secure from cyber criminals.

