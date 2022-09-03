National Event For Small Business Owners Helps Them Use Technology To Grow Their Business

—

Big Red Virtual, a virtual event platform with headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, has been selected as the streaming platform to host the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.



This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“Our parent company, TMT, has been running live events for the last 15 years and knows what it takes to put together an event that energizes attendees and creates raving fans. Forced to move our big annual event to a virtual platform in April 2020 and frustrated by the lack of quality virtual event platforms available in the marketplace, we quickly tasked our software development team to build a virtual event platform as a part of our custom developed membership management and content delivery platform that has been used and tested by thousands of businesses over the last 12 years,” said Jeff Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer for TMT. “Since our inception, we have hosted more than 100 events, hosting some of the largest in the MSP space, including ConnectIT, WITCon and DattoCon.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://smallbusinesstechday.com/ or call 615-790-5011 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE streaming event happening on December 15th.

TMT is the IT industry’s leading marketing and sales consulting firm for MSPs, MSSPs, VARs and firms selling outsourced IT. The team and its founder, Robin Robins, have helped more MSPs and IT services businesses to double – even triple – sales, profits and MRR growth than any other consulting firm in the IT services industry, period. Big Red Virtual was founded in 2020 as a result of an event pivot due to the pandemic. Since then, they are the only event platform used by TMT to stream their events.

About Us: Technology Marketing Toolkit (Big Red Media’s parent company) is by far the IT industry’s leading provider of sales and marketing strategies, tools, templates, and training. We run the largest C-level peer group in the IT services industry and have over 4,600 active members, 12,800+ active clients and our database includes over 52,000 MSPs, VARs and IT services companies. Our events range from small, highly focused workshops of 30 CEOs to our annual event with over 2,000 attendees. Our events attract C-level executives of small to midsize IT services organizations with the honest ambition to grow their companies, and who are willing to invest in marketing, sales, leadership, and operational excellence.

