National Event For Small Business Owners Helps Them Use Technology To Grow Their Business

St Joseph, MO– September 9, 2022 – Tim Conard, owner and founder of TS Conard, Inc Technology Solutions, an IT services company serving small business owners in the Midland Empire, is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counterterrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.



The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it is more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software, and support.” said Tim Conard, president/founder of TS Conard, Inc Technology Solutions. “It’s also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft or ransom and have the security to ensure they don’t become victims.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be productive, profitable, and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to www.SmallBusinessTechDay.com or call (816) 233-3777 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.



About Us: Tim Conard is a Marine Corps veteran that founded TS Conard, Inc Technology Solutions in 2003 in the Midland Empire, specializing in manufacturing, transportation, and financial sectors as well as small governments and not-for-profits. Tim makes it a priority to ensure that their clients understand the threat landscape and how the right technology protects them.

