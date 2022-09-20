National Event For Small Business Owners Helps Them Use Technology To Grow Their Business

The event helps small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available to increase productivity, profitability and protect them against online threats. This FREE online event includes invited Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author/entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.

West Michigan – September 13, 2022 – Matt Kahle, Co-Owner and founder of Real IT Solutions, an IT services company serving small to mid-sized business owners in West Michigan, is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.





This FREE online event includes invited celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.



The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software and support,” said Matt Kahle, Co-Owner & President of Real IT Solutions. “It’s also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft or ransom and have the security to ensure they don’t become victims.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable, and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://smallbusinesstechday.com/ or call 616-528-9596 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About the Author

Matt Kahle has served West Michigan area businesses for more than 16 years specializing in helping manufacturing, architectural, engineering and construction sectors with all of their IT support needs. Together Matt Kahle and Adam Peterson co-authored “Technology: IT should just work. The West Michigan Manufacturers Guide for finding, a Professional, Competent, Honest, Considerate, On-time, Fairly -Priced and Dependable Computer Consultant “Matt and his team have worked to help more than 80 small businesses to integrate technology into their business to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.

About Us: Serving mostly the manufacturing, architectural, engineering, and construction industries, Real IT Solutions offers superior managed /co-managed IT services, end-to-end network security, cloud solutions, VOIP, disaster prevention, and managed security and compliance, among other specializations.

