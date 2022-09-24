National Event For Small Business Owners Helps Them Use Technology To Grow Their Business

September 9, 2022 – Matt Disher, President of Southwest Networks, an IT services company serving small business owners in the Inland Empire, is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. Businesses can improve productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software, and support,” said Matt Disher, President of Southwest Networks. “It’s also important that we educate everyone on how small businesses are targets of online scams, theft, and ransomware. We want to make sure they understand the different threats so that they don’t become victims.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://smallbusinesstechday.com/ or call (760)770-5200 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About Us: Matt Disher, President of Southwest Networks, operates his business with a primary commitment in mind: keeping clients safe. And a Marine does not use terms like “commitment” or “safety” lightly. While his official IT career began as a radio repairman for the Marine Corps, his interest in technology was sparked as a young child when he and his father purchased a mail-order course and built their first computer for their home in Wisconsin. In tandem, Matt also spent time in Germany with his mother and stepfather, who worked with computers for the Navy. To keep a young boy busy, his stepfather loaded games via tape reel into the mainframe at his work, and from then on, Matt was hooked on all things related to technology.

Contact Info:

Name: Matt Disher

Email: Send Email

Organization: Southwest Networks, Inc.

Address: 73700 Dinah Shore Dr. Suite 404 Palm Desert, CA 92211

Phone: (760)770-5200

Website: https://www.southwest-networks.com/



