National Event For Small Business Owners Helps Them Use Technology To Grow Their Business

Paul Marchese, president of Marchese Computer Products, Inc., WNY's oldest IT services company serving small business owners in Western New York, is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening on December 15th.

—

This FREE online event includes invited celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill, and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software and support,” said Paul Marchese, president of Marchese Computer Products, Inc. “It’s also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft or ransom and have the security to ensure they don’t become victims.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://smallbusinesstechday.com/ or call 585-343-2713 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About the Author

Paul Marchese, an author of Business Owners Guide to Cyber Security, has served Western and Central New York area businesses for more than 41 years, specializing in security and technology solutions for the Small and Medium Business sectors, helping them with all their IT needs. Paul and his team have worked with more than 200 small businesses to integrate technology into their business to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.

About Us: Marchese Computer Products Helps Your Business Prosper With Tailored IT​ Solutions. We take the burden of IT off our client’s plate saving them time and money.

