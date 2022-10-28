National Event for Small Business Owners Helps Them Use Technology to Grow Their Business

Vector Choice Technology Solutions is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th. This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, former FBI counterterrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O'Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.

Will Nobles, owner and founder of Vector Choice Technology Solutions, an IT services company serving small business owners in Atlanta, Philadelphia, New Bern, Mobile, Nashville, Baton Rouge, and Washington, D.C. is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.



The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

"With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it's more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what's available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software, and support," said Will Nobles, chief executive officer for Vector Choice. "It's also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft or ransom and have the security to ensure they don't become victims."

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable, and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://smallbusinesstechday.com/ or call 877-468-1230 and let them know you'd like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About Us: Will Nobles has served small and mid-sized businesses across the United States for over 25 years, specializing in helping medical, legal, and manufacturing sectors with all their IT support needs. Will and his team have worked to help hundreds of businesses integrate technology to maximize growth and opportunities and to protect them from online threats.

