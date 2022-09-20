National Event For Small Business Owners Helps Them Use Technology To Grow Their Business Coming to RI

Taftville, CT and Providence, RI September 20th, 2022– Stuart Bryan, owner and founder of I-M Technology, an IT services company serving small business owners in Southern New England is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

—

This FREE online event includes invited celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.



The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software and support,” said Stuart Bryan, President of I-M Technology. “It’s also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft or ransom and have the security to ensure they don’t become victims.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to www.i-mtechnology.com/snes-small-business-tech-day or call 866-934-4749 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

Contact Info:

Name: Stuart Bryan

Email: Send Email

Organization: I-M Technology, LLC

Address: 131 Providence Street Taftville, CT 06380

Phone: 866-934-4749

Website: https://www.i-mtechnology.com/snes-small-business-tech-day/



