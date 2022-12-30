National Floors Direct Introduces Healthy Home Certified Flooring

National Floors Direct announces Healthy Home Certified Flooring, demonstrating the firm's ongoing commitment to sustainably sourced products.

—

National Floors Direct has long been known for its affordable prices on top-tier flooring. However, the company's environmental commitment is also worthy of note. The firm explains its Healthy Home Certified flooring certificate and the many benefits it can offer home and business owners.



All hardwood used in National Floors Direct's products has been certified by Appalachian Hardwood Manufacturer's Inc. The organization uses data from the United States Forest Service to ensure that all Appalachian hardwood is harvested sustainability. Due to the fact that excessive deforestation is increasing greenhouse gases, causing erosion and flooding, and negatively impacting tens of millions of plant and animal species that live in the forest, the importance of sustainable timber harvesting cannot be overstated. It is the difference between life and death for over half of the world's plant and animal species; furthermore, humans from all walks of life are negatively impacted when erosion, flooding, and air pollution affect their region.







National Floors Direct also puts a premium on clean indoor air, ensuring that all flooring materials won't emit harmful particles that could negatively impact homeowners, their families, and their animals. All National Floors Direct products have California Air Resources Board's Phase 2 certification, meeting CARB's strict formaldehyde emissions standards. Floor Score has also determined that National Floors Direct products meet their high air quality standards. The company has also received certification from Environmental Product Declaration and the North American Laminate Flooring Association.



National Floors Direct's Healthy Home Certified standards ensure each company's products are as eco-friendly as possible. This, in turn, enables home and business owners to improve their communities by using eco-friendly materials that do not hurt indoor or outdoor air quality and do not contribute to deforestation. While many National Floors Direct reviews rightly the company for its high standard of service and top-quality products, its commitment to the environment is also commendable and has the potential to change communities for the better.



Recent statistics show that a whopping 40% of carbon emissions come from real estate. About 70% of these emissions come from building operations. Like many other home improvement companies throughout the United States, National Floors Direct is doing everything in its power to reduce emissions by offering only eco-friendly products. Unlike many other flooring companies in the United States, National Floors Direct is doing everything it can to keep prices low, including offering a 15% off guarantee for anyone who can find a flooring company that can provide a lower written quote than National Floors Direct. This ensures that home and business owners can do their part to help the environment by investing in sustainable products without spending more than they can afford.

