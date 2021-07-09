National Geographic Opening at Harbour City　Start the Journey with Tiger & Jeremy @MIRROR　Be Adventurous & Stylish to discover the unexplored places

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 July 2021 - Supporting numerous scientist and explorer in various projects, National Geographic is dedicated to showing the wonder of our world and announcing the new facts to the world with a belief that storytelling of science and exploration can change the world. Stepping into the fashion industry, National Geographic Apparel upholds its adventurous spirit and follows the footsteps of explorers.













National Geographic new store at Harbour City launched on July 2nd. Tiger@MIRROR and Jeremy@MIRROR officiated the launching ceremony wearing the latest National Geographic Apparel. They also shared their past adventures and encouraged everyone to go forward to future adventures. Amazingly, it turns out Tiger and Jeremy share the same exploratory spirit with National Geographic.

National Geographic Apparel are comfortable yet stylish, which are the perfect selection for travelling. While it is harder to go on adventures at the moment, Tiger and Jeremy never stop challenging themselves! During the opening ceremony, they took the lead in trying out the prize claw in Harbour City store and successfully obtained their favorite gifts! From now until August 1st, you can show your talent to win National Geographic signature Tee or hat when you spend $1,000 exclusively at Harbour City store.

Adventures bring us not only satisfaction but also surprises! It turned out to be Tiger's birthday the day after the event, Jeremy and the conference secretly prepared a pre-birthday surprise for him. Jeremy took the lead and sang a birthday song together with all the fans at the ceremony. Tiger was very touched and wishes the pandemic will end soon, so that everyone can discover more unexplored places and experience the wonder of nature again.

In addition to the new store launching, National Geographic Apparel presented three fashion collections inspired by nature, namely:

"Original Line" 、"Urban Line" & "Essential Line" ，

National Geographic have developed various products to raise the public awareness and promote the value of National Geographic Society. National Geographic Apparel hold the same value and characteristics of Generation Y and Z - individual expression and search for truth.

To keep your passion for adventure, National Geographic Apparel launched the "RE; ADVENTURE 2021 National Geographic Project " award-winning game on its Instagram "@natgeostore_hk ". Share you past travel photos and experiences, the participant with the most impressive experience will win an air ticket worth HK$20,000 for his/her next adventure!

National Geographic Apparel Main Collections

Original Line

The classic collection which merge explorers' historical moments into the product design. The products concepts are inspired by science, adventures, and cultures.

Urban Line

Functionable yet stylish design, this series are suitble for outdoor activities.

Essential Line

New women's clothing series released in 2021.

Athleisure - Athletic + Leisure, the women series designed with comfort which is perfect for causal wear.





RE; ADVENTURE

2021 National Geographic Project IG Award-winning Game





While it's harder to go on adventures at the moment, we know that one day that will change. When the time comes, we are excited to discover more unexplored places and to experience the wonder of nature again.

From July 2 to August 15, at National Geographic Apparel official Hong Kong account @natgeostore_hk :

https://www.instagram.com/natgeostore_hk/

Follow simple steps and you will have the opportunity to win an air ticket worth HK$20,000 or other exquisite gifts!

How to participate:

1. Follow @natgeostore_hk and "Like" the post of the game

2. Share photos and experiences of past travels in your personal account, and "Tag" 2 friends of yours (*Participants must set their personal Instagram account as public)

3. Hashtag #readventurehk #wearnatgeo @natgeostore_hk

Winner with the most impressive travel or adventure experience may get:

Grand Prize - Air Ticket (valued at HKD20,000) (1 winner)

Adventurer Prize - Travel Set (valued at HKD3,150) (5 winners)

Special Prize - Big LOGO Baseball Cap (valued at HKD310) (10 winners)

Event Period: 2 July ~ 15 August 2021

Winner Announcement: 28 August 2021

National Geographic Apparel:

HK Official Website: https://www.natgeostore.com.hk

Customer Center Contact: 2318 1600

Offline Stores：

1) Harbour City

Shop OT307, 3/F, Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui

Tel: 34210020



2) K11 MUSEA​

Shop 325, 3/F, K11 MUSEA, Tsim Sha Tsui

Tel: 23181321​

​

3) SOGO​

Shop 329B, 3/F, SOGO Department Store, Causeway Bay

Tel: 28318942​

​

4) Hollywood Plaza​

Shop G11-12, G/F, Hollywood Plaza, 610 Nathan Road, Mong Kok

Tel: 31889661​

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/natgeostore_hk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/natgeostoreHK

Brand Story

The World's largest Science and Exploration nonprofit foundation

–– National Geographic

National Geographic is the world's largest Science and Exploration nonprofit foundation founded in 1888 by 33 scientists, explorers and scholars. Supporting numerous scientific, exploration, and conservation projects, National Geographic is dedicated to showing the beauty of the world and announcing the new facts to the world, believing that storytelling from science and exploration can change the world.

With National Geographic, your purchase has purpose. Every purchase helps support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate our world through exploration, research, and education. To learn more, visit natgeo.com/info.

The launch of an apparel line with National Geographic's 133-year history.





National Geographic Apparel follows the footsteps of explorers on a journey to a new world based on their intellectual curiosity. All the design are inspired by adventure, exploration and nature, emphasizing the coexistence idea on our products.

We have developed various products to raise the public awareness and promote the value of National Geographic Society. National Geographic Apparel hold the same value and characteristics of Generation Y and Z - individual expression and search for truth.





#NationalGeographic