Natural Asthma Symptom Management – AirPhysio OPEP Breathing Device Relaunched

The award-winning AirPhysio device has been relaunched on the Life Wellness Healthcare online store. The move enables those with breathing difficulties and respiratory issues to improve their health and wellness.

The AirPhysio OPEP device, which originates in Australia but is now available for customers in the US, is designed to clean and expand the lungs. Following the relaunch, anyone with asthma can order it to manage their symptoms at home or while travelling.

For more information, please visit: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device-search

The latest move from Life Wellness Healthcare expands the online collection of products for customers with lung conditions. The full range now includes a large spacer for those with asthma, a personal ultrasonic spirometer, and a Suresense Pulse Oximeter.

Around 25 million Americans have asthma, according to the latest health industry research. Common symptoms include wheezing, breathlessness, and a tight or restrictive chest. Many sufferers experience outbursts of coughing, which can worsen with asthma attacks.

The AirPhysio uses oscillating positive expiratory pressure to facilitate easier breathing in users. Device owners are encouraged to breathe into the product for up to five minutes at a time, which creates the positive pressure necessary to expand the lungs.

As a result of this use, customers can reduce mucus buildup. The substance is lifted to the top of the lungs, and users can then expel it more comfortably.

Customers can use the AirPhysio alongside traditional medication, which targets inflammation of the soft tissue. The effectiveness of the combination has led to the device winning awards and being featured on national TV. It’s also used as a solution in hospitals to help patients manage their condition.

Life Wellness Healthcare is committed to providing customers with all the tools they need to live a happier, more active lifestyle. They understand firsthand how difficult breathing issues can be.

The AirPhysio has been relaunched due to popular demand and has a wide range of use cases for customers. Because it’s lightweight and handheld, it’s easy to carry, and can be utilized whenever needed for optimal wellness.

A spokesperson for the online store states: “The drug-free handheld device is used as a treatment and preventative for the following medical conditions: asthma, atelectasis, bronchiectasis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) – emphysema and chronic bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, emphysema and many more respiratory conditions.”

