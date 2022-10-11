Natural Diamond Council Names New Celebrity Ambassador, Lily James and Unveils Next Global Advertising Campaign

The new "To Treasure, Now and Forever" campaign celebrates the longevity, beauty, and versatility of natural diamonds throughout all the roles one may play in life

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) will soon announce the imminent launch of its global advertising campaign with the sentiment: "To Treasure, Now and Forever" featuring the freshly appointed British actor, Lily James to Global Ambassador.

Ms. James has had a diversified, international acting career, and is a celebrated Hollywood star who recently received her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her performance as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy. Ms. James' next feature film project, Providence, is currently in post-production.

"Lily James is the modern epitome of natural diamonds," says David Kellie, CEO of Natural Diamond Council. "With her recent Emmy nomination, Lily has been recognized as one of the leading actors in the world. The talent, versatility, and authenticity she brings to the table are the perfect attributes to represent natural diamonds. We are thrilled to have her join us as we build upon the success of another record-breaking year for natural diamond jewelry."

"I am so excited and proud to be the Global Ambassador for Natural Diamond Council," says Lily James. "It has been illuminating to discover the positive impact of the natural diamond industry across the globe and its commitment to continued improvement. I am eager to witness more of this firsthand in my new role."

Ms. James shines in NDC's natural diamond universe, serving as the main inspiration for the 45-second campaign film which captures a series of scenes relevant to the myriad of roles Ms. James plays on and off camera. Set throughout London, where Ms. James resides, the film draws the eye to its heroine from street, to set, and to stage. Each moment, whether big or small, is decorated by life's most meaningful adornments, sparkling pieces of diamond jewelry underscoring the film's manifesto, "To Treasure, Now and Forever."

"Women self-purchasing natural diamond jewelry continues to To be a growing trend amongst Chinese consumers." says Mabel Wong McCormick, Managing Director of Natural Diamond Council for Greater China region. Women today play many roles in life, Like natural diamond women shine in all things they do with endurance in different circumstances. Natural diamond is a perfect reward for women in all they do, encounter and successes. Like women, they are TO TREASURE, NOW & FOREVER.

As a brand-agnostic, not-for-profit organization which celebrates the creativity and values of the natural diamond category, NDC's campaign showcases a range of diamond jewelry styles from staples like tennis bracelets and necklaces, studs and hoops, to original creations including statement earrings or spiral bracelets.Our new campaign features jewelries from independent designers, brands, and NDC's official retail partners globally who will also run the campaign into 2023 through a co-op advertising program.

Based on a deep understanding of global development opportunities and consumer needs, the Natural Diamond Council has created the official Chinese website "Only Natural Diamonds" , which provides a rich and diverse perspective to lead consumers to explore the world of natural diamonds. The Natural Diamond Council also covers TV, print, digital media and online, offline, outdoor channels and social media platforms such as Weibo, Wechat and RED, to create an excellent natural diamond journey for consumers, showing consumers the preciousness, rareness and uniqueness of natural diamonds, and is actively working with authoritative jewelry retailers to promote the unique and beautiful "natural diamond dream" to consumers.

The campaign will run in the UK, France, India, UAE and China. The advertising strategy is globally consistent and also with the local media environment. In China, we focuses predominantly on digital video including presence on streaming services. Campaign creative will run across print and digital media outlets and be present out-of-home in transit shelters in the 8 major cities of China markets. Including Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Chengdu etc.

The campaign was directed by Manu Cossu and photographed by Sasha Marro, in addition to Molly SJ Lowe. Rebecca Corbin-Murray provided fashion styling for Ms. James.

About The Natural Diamond Council:

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) inspires and informs consumers about the incredible world of natural diamonds through its Only Natural Diamonds platform. The platform is the authoritative publisher on all things natural diamonds including celebrities and pop culture, epic diamonds and jewelry trends, engagements and weddings, and diamond buying guides.

The NDC supports the integrity of the natural diamond industry by providing transparency and insight on the progress of this sector and its commitments to further betterment. NDC is a global organization whose members' operations span four continents and ten countries including Canada, South Africa, and Botswana. Their operations support the livelihood of 10 million industry employees and their families around the world.

The NDC operates in the US, China, India, UAE, and Europe.