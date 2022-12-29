Natural Ways to Unclog Arteries Video Released By DailyHealthPost.com

DailyHealthPost.com has released a new video on how to clean out arteries naturally with foods and vitamins. People who would like to prevent and reverse clogged arteries can find the video online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XuOztLIHY4

—

DailyHealthPost.com has published a new video that aims to help people living with symptoms of artery damage, such as high blood pressure, numb and weak arms and legs, and pain in the legs when walking, reduce plaque in the arteries.

Interested readers can watch this video here on the DailyHealthPost Youtube channel.

Coronary artery disease is caused by plaque buildup in the wall of the arteries that supply blood to the heart. It is the most common type of heart disease in the United States.



Plaque is a fatty substance made up of cholesterol, calcium, cellular waste, and a blood-clotting protein called fibrin. When plaque ruptures and forms a clot or thrombus that blocks the artery it can trigger a heart attack or stroke.



This video provides information related to simple lifestyle habits anyone can adopt to prevent dangerous levels of cholesterol in the body.



It also contains detailed information about nutrients that reduce inflammation in the blood vessels and prevent calcium deposits from building up in the plaque.



This video also recommends three common foods everyone can eat daily to keep blood pressure in the normal range.



When asked for more information about the video, and what they hope to accomplish with it, Henry Berson, Chief Researcher at DailyHealthPost.com said: "Cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death worldwide. However, many people are not aware that these cardiovascular diseases are entirely preventable. We hope that through this video, more people can learn about the simple changes they can make to their lifestyles and specific supplements they can take, to help clean out their arteries."



People who are interested to reduce plaque in the arteries and help clear blocked arteries are invited to review the video online:



https://youtu.be/4XuOztLIHY4





About Us: DailyHealthPost.com is an online natural health publisher that informs, inspires, and empowers readers to take action and make positive changes in their lives. Founded in 2013, DailyHealthPost.com offers a free email newsletter read by thousands daily, covering different topics, such as nutrition, diet, holistic medicine, exercise, and prevention among others.

Contact Info:

Name: Henry Berson

Email: Send Email

Organization: DailyHealthPost.com

Website: https://dailyhealthpost.com



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XuOztLIHY4

Release ID: 89087253

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.