Natural wellness brand Puresport achieves 500% growth with Zendbox

Puresport, the UK's leading wellness brand has enjoyed excellent growth, thanks to a community-first approach, and partnering with Zendbox, the technology-driven eCommerce fulfilment provider.

Zendbox connects eCommerce businesses’ sales channels with Zendportal, Zendbox’s virtual warehousing, inventory analysis & management technology. This helps retailers streamline their business operations, giving them greater visibility of their supply chain activity. Zendbox was selected as the best 3PL to help Puresport continue its expansion, while accelerating order processing, minimising overheads, and enhancing the overall customer experience.



The Shopify-powered retailer was founded by former Scotland rugby player, Grayson Hart, in 2018, to offer drug-tested athletes a natural alternative to opioid-based painkillers. The brand has since expanded in the mainstream wellness category and makes a range of nootropic and adaptogenic supplements, alongside CBD oils, balms, functional mushrooms, and apparel.



Daniel Temm, Chief Operating Officer at Puresport comments: "In the last six months, we've experienced a staggering 500% growth in our order volumes, thanks to the seamless support provided by Zendbox. Transitioning with Zendbox was as smooth, they treated us with the same delicate care and attention as if we were moving house with a baby – making the process effortless from the start.



"Our partnership with Zendbox has been instrumental in facilitating our remarkable growth, ensuring our operational elements remained intact. Zendbox's optimisation of pick efficiencies has significantly enhanced our end-to-end customer experience, and reduced our costs associated with incorrect orders.



"By streamlining operational tasks, Zendbox has empowered our customer service team to focus more on enhancing customer experience, rather than dealing with mundane issues like processing orders.



"Zendbox's flexibility perfectly complements our business ethos of being nimble and responsive, enabling us to act swiftly on opportunities. Extending our order cut-off time from 3pm to 10pm, with Zendbox's support, has resulted in a significant increase in next-day deliveries, benefiting 60% of our daily orders.



“The efficiencies gained from partnering with Zendbox, including managing international orders, have fuelled our growth journey. Exciting developments are on the horizon as we continue to collaborate with Zendbox, leveraging their innovative 3PL solutions to propel our business forward. In 2024, we've not only enhanced our operational efficiency but also gained invaluable insights into marketing strategies, setting the stage for an exciting journey into 2025."



A key challenge of all fast-growing brands is ensuring their technical and operational infrastructures are scalable, which is why Puresport is now using Zendbox’s Shopify integration, and inventory analysis tool. Puresport also selected Zendbox for its sustainable approach; the third-party logistics provider plants 50 trees for every eCommerce business it onboards, uses eco-friendly packaging, and draws energy from renewable resources to power its state-of-the-art fulfilment centres.



James Khoury, founder and CEO of Zendbox added:



“We are delighted to be working with Puresport. They have experienced significant investment in recent years, and have received backing from many ex-professional rugby players.



“Investment in our picking and packing infrastructure will help ensure we continue to be instrumental in Puresport's future growth. We store over 100,000 different FMCG products in our world-class fulfilment centres, totalling 500,000 sq ft of usable space. A technology-driven business, we achieve 99.999% picking accuracy. 99.7% of orders are received and shipped the same day, thanks in part to our new later order cut-off time. This enables SMEs and established brands to square up to Amazon, and offer next-day delivery until 10pm.””

About the company: Zendbox has built an unrivalled reputation for providing a game-changing eCommerce fulfilment solution to SMEs and established brands. Zendbox's mission is to help online businesses simplify their eCommerce operations so they can accelerate order processing, enhance customer experience, and minimise overheads. This grants online brands the freedom to focus on what matters most: growing and scaling their business.

