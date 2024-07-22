Nature's Glory Features The Blessed Soaps, A Collection of Premium Organic Castile Soap

Nature’s Glory introduces The Blessed Soaps, a premium Castile soap collection in Singapore. Available in six variants, these multipurpose and eco-friendly soaps are NASAA-certified, align with Green Plan 2030, and cater to diverse personal care and household needs.

—

Nature’s Glory is a leading retailer of organic and health products in Singapore. The company highlights its premium collection of organic Castile soap called The Blessed Soaps. This product line offers a versatile, gentle and eco-friendly option to consumers for personal care and household uses.

The soaps are made with a unique blend of organic, food-grade coconut, olive and sunflower oils. They are available in six variants and each soap is formulated to address the specific needs of the skin. The collection includes Baby Love (Unscented), Citrus Joy, Lavender Peace, Peppermint Patience, Tea Tree Kindness and Eucalyptus Self-Control.

Nature’s Glory’s The Blessed Soaps is a multipurpose product that can be used for various applications including as a body wash, shampoo, facial cleanser and even for household cleaning. The versatility of this product aligns with the country’s Green Plan 2030, as it reduces the need for multiple products and minimises packaging waste. Also, it is biodegradable and cruelty-free.

This Singapore Castile soap is certified organic by NASAA, one of Australia’s most stringent organic certifying bodies. It’s free from parabens, dimethicones, SLS, artificial colours and fragrances, so it makes an excellent choice for those with sensitive skin and eco-conscious buyers.

The Blessed Soaps is available in various sizes (50mL, 355mL, 946mL, and 3776mL) and value packs to suit the diverse needs and preferences of the buyers. This premium organic soap can be purchased directly from Nature’s Glory’s online store.

For over three decades, Nature’s Glory has been dedicated to providing high-quality and affordable organic products to health-conscious consumers in Singapore. The addition of The Blessed Soaps into their product line-up reinforces the company’s mission to offer natural and effective solutions for health and wellness.

To learn more about this product or make a purchase, visit Nature’s Glory’s website at https://www.natures-glory.com/.



About the company: Founded in 1991, Nature’s Glory is committed to discovering the best of nature for the betterment of health and lives. The company offers various organic groceries, supplements and health products for every consumer aiming for optimal health.

