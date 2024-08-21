The Nautilus Maldives Announces Festive Season : "Tales From The Golden Hour"

This festive season, The Nautilus Maldives invites guests to celebrate with a unique blend of ultra-luxury hospitality and free-spirited charm. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean, guests can experience unscripted dining, intimate celebrations, and bohemian-style New Year festivities under its enchanting theme.

—

Maldives, July 2024: Ultra-luxury private island resort, The Nautilus Maldives, invites guests to celebrate the upcoming festive season with bespoke dining, intimate gatherings, and a bohemian New Year's celebration set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean. For 2024, the private island resort has curated a festive program that embraces the magic of twilight, offering experiences that unfold as day turns to night. Guests can indulge in glamourous sunset cocktails, gather around evening bonfires, and dance under the stars, creating unforgettable memories during the golden hour and beyond.

Gastronomic Experiences

In addition to its unscripted dining ethos, The Nautilus offers diverse culinary experiences this festive season. These offerings showcase international flavours, premium beverages, and locally sourced ingredients across various dining venues at the private island resort.

Zeytoun, The Nautilus’s signature restaurant, will provide personalised tastings of global spirits, champagnes, and cheeses. Special events include a Gaja wine dinner featuring Piemonte and Langhe wines paired with cuisine from the wider Mediterranean, a truffle-themed dinner, and a Dom Pérignon champagne pairing dinner. The al fresco grill restaurant Ocaso, specialising in Japanese, Mexican and Peruvian cuisine, focuses on sustainable dining with ocean-to-table delights and in celebration of the freshest, locally caught seafood it will present an exclusive Japanese dinner with sake pairings.

Christmas Celebrations and A Bohemian New Year’s Eve Bash

The Nautilus presents festive celebrations for both Christmas and New Year's Eve, blending traditional holiday elements with unique experiences that showcase the private island resort's Maldivian setting. Christmas Eve features a candlelit gala dinner, accompanied by a visit from Santa Claus at Naiboli beach for children.

New Year's Eve starts with a sunset cocktail party on a nearby private island reached by yacht. The evening progresses to an al fresco dinner under the stars, with live music and entertainment. As midnight nears, a fireworks display will illuminate the sky, marking the new year's arrival.

Spa Rituals

The Nautilus enhances its festive offerings with unique spa journeys. Guests can partake in aerial yoga sessions that transition from cocoon-like poses to butterfly-inspired movements. Complementing this, the island’s Solasta Spa "Butterfly Transformation Ritual" provides a rejuvenation experience, combining a sugar scrub, gold-infused oil massage, and facial treatment to refresh the body and mind.

Memories For All

The Nautilus caters to a diverse array of guests, seamlessly blending romantic experiences for couples with peaceful retreats for solitude seekers and engaging activities for families. While couples can indulge in intimate dinners and rejuvenating spa treatments, families are offered a variety of child-friendly and family activities, ensuring a memorable stay for all types of travellers.

To discover the magical ‘Tales from the Golden Hour' of The Nautilus, please click.

About the company: Located in the Baa Atoll – a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve – and surrounded by the natural beauty of Hanifaru Bay, The Nautilus is an ultra-luxe bohemian hideaway in the Maldives, boasting just 26 beach and ocean houses and residences. The private island resort provides guests with the freedom to create the holiday they desire. Each house and residence benefits from a full butler service with a dedicated House Master, taking bespoke luxury to a new level and catering to each guest’s individual needs in creating a programme of unique experiences. A huge selection of activities for all ages ranges from bespoke culinary adventures to underwater adventures and private yacht cruises. The resort features three restaurants and two bars, as well as the Solasta Spa that provides bespoke wellness programmes; a range of treatments; and yoga, fitness and meditation classes. Created by a Maldivian hospitality visionary who was instrumental in developing numerous award-winning resorts, The Nautilus is the benchmark for ultra-luxury, not just in the Maldives but worldwide. His legacy is carried forward through the bohemian philosophy of the island by the next generation of the family. The Nautilus was named Best Resort in the Indian Ocean in Condé Nast Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 and amongst the top three Best Resorts in the World. It was also listed in Condé Nast Traveller’s highly prestigious The Gold List 2021 and Condé Nast Traveller Middle East’s The Gold List 2021, and recognised as Best Private Island Retreat in Tatler’s Travel Awards 2021. The Nautilus Maldives was named by Condé Nast Traveller’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean and has also been recognised by TripAdvisor as one of the top 10% of hotels worldwide in the 2023 Travellers’ Choice awards. Most recently, The Nautilus Retreat was listed among the Maldives’ Most Outrageous villas by Travel+Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024.

