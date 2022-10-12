NAVER Cloud Strengthens its Cooperation with Intel for Cloud Business Expansion in Southeast Asia

- NAVER Cloud to establish a joint development system by seeking Southeast Asia MSPs and local expansion with Intel

- The company to expand network opportunities with Intel for NAVER Cloud's Startup Support Program

SEOUL, South Korea and SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER Cloud announced today that it will enter a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Intel and expand the Southeast Asian market as the hub for global expansion.



(Left) Steven Long, Corporate Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan & Park Weongi, NAVER Cloud CEO

Through this agreement, NAVER Cloud and Intel will continue working together under various collaborations including network, marketing, and technical cooperation centered in Southeast Asia market to promote mutual growth.

NAVER Cloud will seek Southeast Asia local Managed Service Providers (MSP) and accelerate its global business by leveraging Intel's global network. It also works with Intel to develop its MSP partner benefit program. Furthermore, it plans to enter the local market with Intel's System Integrator (SI), Independent Software Developer (ISV) and MSP Partners to form a joint development system.

NAVER Cloud will also cooperate with Intel in the global launch of its startup development program, 'Greenhouse Program'. In addition to existing benefits such as cloud infrastructure support, technical training and consulting, hackathon, NAVER Cloud plans to expand opportunities for startup to connect with Intel through networking events. In particular, it will strengthen partnership with portfolio companies invested by Intel for NAVER Cloud to expand its growing footprints in Asia-Pacific region.

NAVER Cloud will perform marketing activities to raise awareness of NAVER Cloud brand in Southeast Asia market. During its participation in Singapore Cloud Expo Asia 2022, during Oct. 12-13, it will carry out various on·offline marketing activities as well as partner co-marketing.

In addition, NAVER Cloud will promote technology cooperation to differentiate NAVER Cloud's technology competitiveness in the global market. It plans to advanced public cloud services using Intel® Xeon® scalable processors and Intel architecture-based technologies.

"As the leading data center CPU provider for public cloud services, we are happy to see Naver Cloud expanding its presence in Southeast Asia to provide businesses more choice, flexibility and scalability for their cloud strategy," said Steven Long, Corporate Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan. "Leveraging our decades of innovation and experience, we are excited to collaborate with NAVER Cloud and help expand their cloud services in this region and beyond."

"This collaboration has combined NAVER Cloud's cloud source technology with Intel's global network and unique technology to promote service expansion in Southeast Asia," said Park Weongi, NAVER Cloud CEO. "We anticipate NAVER Cloud to speed up targeting the global expansion with Singapore Cloud Expo."