NAVER Cloud Taking Global Leap Forward at Cloud Expo Asia Singapore 2022

NAVER Cloud to introduce technology and strategy at Cloud Expo Asia Singapore 2022, October 12–13

2022, October 12–13 Company to lead development of global cloud ecosystem through MOUs and partnerships with Southeast Asian partners such as startup incubators

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER Cloud is participating in Cloud Expo Asia 2022 from October 12-13 at Marina Bay Sands Expo Convention Centre in Singapore. As NAVER Cloud's first overseas exhibition, Cloud Expo Asia, the biggest event of its kind in Southeast Asia, will provide further opportunity for the company's global expansion.

Using the Expo as a springboard, NAVER Cloud will expand its network through partnerships with Southeast Asian startups. The company will sign MOUs with Singapore's largest startup association Action Community for Entrepreneurship (ACE) and Intel to expand its presence in the Asia Pacific region. NAVER Cloud is also finalizing a partnership with the Singapore Games Association (SGGA) to spur the growth of gaming startups in Southeast Asia.

NAVER Cloud's exhibit, 'Break Through with NAVER Cloud,' will focus on technologies offered by NAVER Cloud and NAVER, South Korea's leading search engine and online platform. In the CLOVA AI Experience Zone, officials from various overseas industries including cloud, IT, finance, government and public institutions, will have the opportunity to learn how NAVER Cloud technology can enhance their services and products. NAVER LABS' multi-robot intelligence system ARC (Artificial Intelligence, Robot, Cloud) and other technologies developed by TEAM NAVER will also be showcased, as will cloud security technologies and NAVER's collaboration tool, NAVER WORKS.

In addition to demonstrating its technological prowess, the company will share with Cloud Expo Asia attendees its brand values based on use cases that have built trust with clients and resulted in mutual growth. To this end, NAVER Cloud will introduce Greenhouse Benefit, a win-win system for building a cloud-based virtuous cycle ecosystem that provides various educational and technical consulting benefits, such as cloud infrastructure support essential for the growth of startups.

At the expo Ahn Hong-seok, director of NAVER Cloud's Southeast Asia business development, will deliver a presentation 'Pragmatic Approach to 5 Key Trends in Cloud' on the Digital Transformation Stage. Oh Byung-hoon, General Manager of WEMADEMAX, a NAVER Cloud client, will also present under the theme, 'Cloud for Global Game Services.'

"NAVER Cloud's mission is to build a cloud-based virtuous cycle ecosystem and pursue business success in places closest to our customers," said Park Weon-gi, CEO of NAVER Cloud. "We're actively targeting the global market by establishing a strong IT ecosystem not only in Korea but also in foreign markets and developing unique solutions for every country and customer."

About NAVER

Founded in 1999, NAVER is Korea's largest Internet company with hundreds of millions of users worldwide. As a global technology company, it operates the No.1 search engine in Korea, NAVER, as well as other online services, such as LINE mobile messenger, Webtoon and Webnovel publishing, SNOW video camera app and ZEPETO metaverse platform. NAVER recorded sales of KRW 6.8 trillion (USD 5.6 billion) in 2021 and is pursuing changes and innovations in technology platforms through continuous research and development of future technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotics and mobility.

About NAVER Cloud

NAVER Cloud operates a global IT infrastructure and provides enterprise solution services for NAVER and its subsidiaries, while providing public cloud services via NAVER Cloud Platform to myriad companies and organizations in diverse industries. It also manages NAVER's data center GAK. Having launched its public cloud services in 2017, NAVER Cloud aims to be the leader in globalization and mobilization of internet services and strives to meet and expand upon shifting customer demands. NAVER Cloud will invest 80% of its annual revenue into technology development and manpower by 2023 to become one of the top three players in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan.