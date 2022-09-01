NAVER Z Joins Hands with TRUE to Power Metaverse Ecosystem in Thailand

ZEPETO boasts more than 5 billion content creations and 3 billion accumulated item sales on the platform

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER Z, affiliate of NAVER Corp. (KRX:035420), announced today that the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Thailand's biggest communications conglomerate TRUE Corporation to build a global metaverse hub for creators.

At the signing ceremony held at a TRUE branding shop in Siam Square on Aug. 31, 2022, Bangkok, Kang Hee-suk, Head of Business at NAVER Z, and Birathon Kasemsri, Chief Content and Media Officer at TRUE, signed a partnership to nurture the metaverse ecosystem on ZEPETO.

Currently, there are millions of ZEPETO users in Thailand, where the platform is positioned as the most popular metaverse service among Generation Z. More than 500,000 users in Thailand are actively working as creators on ZEPETO. In particular, ZEPETO is attracting attention as a platform for K-Pop content, which has a big fanbase in Thailand.

On Aug. 31, the luxury brand BVLGARI's global ambassador and Thai musician Lisa of BLACKPINK hosted a virtual fan event where fans could enjoy various activities, such as taking selfies with Lisa's avatar on ZEPETO BVLGARI World. As of August 2022, more than 13 million BLACKPINK-related items were sold, and ZEPETO x BLACKPINK collaboration music video recorded over 130 million views.

ZEPETO is creating synergies by collaborating with fashion and beauty companies, including BVLGARI, Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Nike, Christian Dior, global entertainment agencies and pop stars, such as TinyTAN, Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK and NMIXX as well as companies, such as Hyundai Department Store Duty Free, CASTiFY, Samsung and Hyundai Motor Company. Moreover, thousands of brands are actively bringing out various marketing activities on the platform, targeting Gen Zs in particular.

Creator platform ZEPETO Studio, which allows users to create and sell various virtual items, has rapidly expanded its ecosystem since its launch in March 2020. ZEPETO creators made more than 7 million items and more than 175 million items were sold. ZEPETO has provided opportunities for users to monetize their creations.

"Through this partnership, we intend to lead Thailand into the metaverse by integrating TRUE's vast digital ecosystem with NAVER Z's metaverse expertise," said Kasemsri of TRUE. "Using ZEPETO as a platform, we will provide a special future-oriented, online-to-offline (O2O) experience that fits the lifestyle of Thai users and promotes Thailand's soft power in metaverse content creation for ZEPETO's global audience."

"On ZEPETO, anyone can realize their dreams, interact with other users and generate economic value on the platform," said Kang of NAVER Z. "Through extensive collaboration with Thailand's powerful and influential TRUE, NAVER Z will promote ZEPETO's growth in Thailand and discover Thai creators who can make wonderful worlds and items while creating new opportunities on the platform."

About NAVER Z

NAVER Z launched the metaverse platform ZEPETO in August 2018, attracting users in more than 200 countries around the world. Creators and builders utilize ZEPETO Studio to connect with 340 million users globally, growing by 40% y-o-y. More than 95% of the users are millennials and Gen Z from outside of Korea, showing the virtual platform's promise for future growth. ZEPETO is collaborating with fashion and beauty companies, including BVLGARI, Ralph Lauren, Gucci and Nike, global entertainment agencies and pop stars, such as TinyTAN, Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK and NMIXX as well as companies, such as Starbucks, Samsung, and Hyundai Motor Company. Launched in 2020, ZEPETO Studio allows ZEPETO users to monetize their creations. More than 175 million items have been sold, building a new creator economy.