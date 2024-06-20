Navigating the Post-Tax Time Slump: How Businesses Can Shift Their Strategies to Maintain Revenue

As the Australian financial year draws to a close, businesses in Australia are bracing themselves for the traditional post-tax time slump in spending. However, this lull presents an opportunity for businesses to reassess their marketing strategies and adapt to the evolving digital landscape.

Zib Digital is helping businesses navigate the changing landscape and maintain revenue. Digital marketing has become an indispensable component of any successful marketing strategy, with Australians spending over 6 hours online daily, according to a recent 2024 Hootsuite report. This presents a significant opportunity for businesses to connect with their target audience and drive sales. Zib Digital has identified 3 key areas for their clients to focus on during the post EOFY period:

1. Focus on Retention Marketing

After the explosive ‘End Of Financial Year’ marketing period, businesses often experience a slump in sales. Instead of solely focusing on acquiring new customers, Zib Digital encourages their clients to prioritise retention marketing strategies to keep existing customers engaged. This can include loyalty programs and personalised offers to increase repeat business. Creating innovative paid and organic content strategies and alluring copy that promotes loyalty initiatives will incentivise customers to re-engage with a product or service offering, once the EOFY price promotions have come to an end.

2. Leverage Digital Channels

Post-tax time, Melbourne brands are looking for effective marketing strategies to reach their target audiences without breaking the bank. Zib Digital offers expert search engine optimisation (SEO) services in Melbourne that drive website traffic, generate leads and promote special offers. Zib's team of SEO specialists have years of experience in delivering results-driven SEO campaigns. They offer tailored SEO strategies that aim to align with post-tax business goals and objectives. To further maximise online reach and impact, Zib clients should consider combining SEO with pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. By doing this business can improve conversion rate, build brand awareness and increase online visibility, with the goal to turn clicks into conversions and grow the business post tax time.

3. Emphasise Value-Added Services

To differentiate themselves from competitors and attract customers during the post-tax time slump, Zib Digital promotes their clients to emphasise value-added services like on-going consulting, training or product and service maintenance. By highlighting the long-term value these services provide, businesses can attract customers willing to pay a premium for expertise and support. This is a key period for business to sell-in ‘guarantee schemes’ and services to clients which will continue to generate revenue throughout the rest of the year.

As the post-tax time marketing season approaches, businesses must adapt to the changing digital landscape to maintain revenue. By leveraging digital marketing channels and partnering with experienced agencies like Zib Digital, brands can effectively reach and engage with their target audience, driving website traffic, lead generation and conversions (even after the flurry of financial promotions are finished).





About the company: Zib Digital AU is a leading digital marketing agency based in Melbourne, Australia. Our team of experts specialises in developing and implementing effective digital marketing strategies for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on driving real results, we offer a range of services including social media advertising, SEO, email marketing, and more.

