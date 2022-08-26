NCS creates new Enterprise Strategic Business Group and appoints Alfred Goh as Managing Partner

Alfred Goh, Managing Partner, Enterprise Strategic Business Group

About NCS

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 26 August 2022 - NCS today announced the creation of a new Enterprise Strategic Business Group (SBG) and the appointment of industry veteran, Mr Alfred Goh, as Managing Partner to lead the SBG with effect from 16 September 2022. Reporting to Mr Ng Kuo Pin, CEO of NCS, Goh will be responsible for bringing together NCS' Healthcare, Transport, Financial, Industrial and Commercial client service units and service organisations like applications, and infrastructure to accelerate NCS' growth momentum in the enterprise space.Most recently Goh was the Chief Executive Officer of DHL Supply Chain for Southeast Asia and before that, the President and Chief Executive Officer of DHL Supply Chain Japan and Korea. He brings with him 18 years of global and regional industry expertise in leading B2B enterprise growth, capturing emerging markets and expanding regional growth. Prior to this, Alfred was with Accenture advising public and private sector clients on large-scale Enterprise Resource Planning and Application Maintenance Services Outsourcing projects, as well as the roll-out of finance shared service centres in Asia Pacific.Commenting on the appointment,, "I'm pleased to have Alfred on board to lead the charge for enterprise growth. He is joining us at a time when we are experiencing new growth and strong demand for technology expertise and solutions from both the enterprise and public sectors. His wealth of experience will strengthen the current leadership bench and advance our growth in the enterprise sector. Through a dedicated Enterprise SBG and synergies from our core capabilities of applications, infrastructure, engineering, cyber and NEXT services, NCS will be able to better serve our government and enterprise clients."The new Enterprise SBG follows the successful establishment of two other SBGs earlier last year, Gov+ and Telco+, that focus on NCS' growth in the government sector and scale in the telecommunications business. This development furthers NCS' transformation growth plans to become a regional technology services powerhouse in Asia Pacific.Alfred Goh said, "I am honoured to join NCS to lead the Enterprise SBG agenda. As the world is going through technological transformation, it is exciting to be with the best team to partner our regional enterprise clients in the adoption of new digital, data, cloud and platform services, and ignite new possibilities."Hashtag: #NCS

