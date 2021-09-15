NEA 2021: 26 Outstanding Organisations Recognised to Represent Malaysia at the ASEAN Energy Awards 2021

Top industry players acknowledged for efforts in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors, further driving the sustainable energy sector.

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA), Malaysia, virtually announced the winners of the annual National Energy Awards (NEA) 2021 on September 11. The awards, in its fourth consecutive year, recognised a total of 32 local industry players with exceptional achievements in the fields of renewable energy (RE) and energy efficiency (EE), 26 of whom ranked in the top spots.



National Energy Awards 2021 Winner List

Following a meticulous evaluation series, eight organisations were chosen as winners in the Best Practices in Energy Management category, six for Energy Efficient Buildings and 11 for Best Renewable Energy Projects. In addition, three special awards were granted for Best Practices in Energy Performance Contracting, Best Sustainable Practices by Institutions of Higher Learning and Best Sustainable Financing.

The NEA acknowledges organisations from public and private sectors that are committed and have metamorphosed infrastructure and operations for higher energy efficiency to minimise carbon footprint.

The first place winners of NEA 2021 will represent Malaysia at the ASEAN Energy Awards (AEA) 2021, Southeast Asia's highest award for excellence in the field of energy. The recipients of AEA 2021 will be announced on 15 September 2021 in conjunction with the 39th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) to be held in Brunei Darussalam..

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin bin Hassan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, said, "NEA was launched in 2018 as a strategic endeavour to recognise the achievements and best practices of local entities, in embracing sustainable energy initiatives as an effort to reduce the carbon footprints within the energy sector. NEA is instrumental in identifying the best energy efficiency (EE) practices and renewable energy (RE) initiatives by Malaysian establishments and organisations - only the best are selected as winners and to represent Malaysia at the ASEAN Energy Awards."

In addition, the introduction of the Special Awards category for Institute of Higher Learning, Energy Performance Contracting or EPC projects, and Financial Institutions is to recognise industry players who have implemented or supported the country's RE and EE development agenda. This is to encourage greater involvement of other sectors and the nation in mainstreaming the sustainable energy development.

Accelerating sustainability and energy efficiency

Over the past three years, 69 organisations have represented Malaysia at the ASEAN Energy Awards with more than 40 emerging as winners in various categories.

"These achievements augur well with our aspirations to be the leader of sustainable energy in ASEAN," he added.

With a steady rise in participation numbers since inception, the NEA is trekking a path to encourage research and development (R&D) efforts as well as innovation in the local technological environment. The NEA is well aligned with the nation's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and to spur the energy industry as a new economic sector.

For more information on NEA 2021, please visit: www.nationalenergyawards.com.my.

About National Energy Awards

The NEA is an annual recognition commissioned by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resource to acknowledge outstanding achievements and best practices in driving the country's sustainable energy agenda. The award was inaugurated in 2018 as part of the ministry's initiative to promote energy efficiency and renewable energy in Malaysia.