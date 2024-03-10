Near Death Experience Book "Injection of Faith" Now Available

Promeza Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of "Injection of Faith," an inspiring and transformative book authored by Raul Meza. The book is now available for purchase on two major online platforms - Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.com.

"Injection of Faith" is a compelling exploration of some of the supernatural events that occur in an intensive care unit. It offers readers profound insights into life after death and provides a source of hope and strength to overcome life's challenges. Raul Meza, the author, brings a unique perspective and a wealth of wisdom to guide readers on a journey of self-discovery and faith.

"We are excited to bring 'Injection of Faith' to a wider audience through the platforms of Amazon and Barnes & Noble," said Betty Meza, director of operations at Promeza Publishing. "Raul Meza's work has the power to inspire and uplift, offering readers a deep understanding of the supernatural ICU and providing the tools to navigate life with faith and resilience."

Readers can now order "Injection of Faith" in both paperback and e-book formats through the following links:

• Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/INJECTION-FAITH-Real-Life-Intensive-Experiences-ebook/dp/B0CVX1VP5K

• Barnes & Noble.com: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/injection-of-faith-raul-meza/1144932461?ean=2940168066167

Promeza Publishing encourages readers to take advantage of this opportunity to embark on a journey of spiritual growth and enlightenment. For media inquiries, review copies, or interviews with the author, please contact Betty Meza at info@promeza.com. More information please visit: https://promeza.com/

About the Author: Raul Meza is a critical care nurse who has practiced for over 30 years and counting. He is an entrepreneur and inspirational speaker who has had the privilege of sharing his stories and knowledge on stages large and small. He has been asked to speak to nursing students at local colleges, inspiring and encouraging them as they near their graduation. His speaking engagements expand well into other fields and venues, including men’s conferences, church retreats, and inter­national entrepreneurial conventions in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Yiwu, China. He is happily married with three sons and a daughter. More information on the author visit:https://raulmeza.com

Contact Info:

Name: Raul Meza

Email: Send Email

Organization: Promeza MG

Address: 18283 Arial Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, United States

Website: https://www.promeza.com



