Near-Death Experience Real-Life Stories: ICU Miracles & Faith Book Released

Author Raul Meza recently published his new book, “Injection of Faith”, a collection of 21 real-life ICU stories involving miracles and near-death experiences.

With his new book “Injection of Faith,” Raul Meza is hoping to help readers come to terms with the idea of life after death and inspire them to make the most out of the time they have on Earth. The book is available in both physical and digital formats and can be purchased through Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

More details can be found at https://www.amazon.com/INJECTION-FAITH-Real-Life-Intensive-Experiences-ebook/dp/B0CVX1VP5K

Scientific American defines a near-death experience or NDE as “a profound personal experience triggered during a singular life-threatening episode where the body has been seriously injured.” Researchers say that as much as 15% of the general population has had an NDE at some point in their life. Because NDEs are usually brought on by physical trauma, a significant amount of them happen in hospitals, particularly intensive care units.

“The nature of intensive care units makes them a hotbed for near-death experiences, supernatural phenomena, and spiritual awakenings,” explains Meza. “Having spent as much time in them as I have, I have come to realize that there is life after death and that God still shows up even in the middle of our health, emotional, mental, and financial crises.”

In the book, Meza shares stories about patients who died and came back to life, accounts of angel sightings in hospital rooms, and several other inspiring experiences. He also passes on some of the lessons he learned during his time in the ICU and discusses how his experiences there helped shape his attitudes toward life, death, and faith. Go to https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/injection-of-faith-raul-meza/1144932461?ean=2940168066167 to learn more about what’s inside the book.

An early review of the book reads: "'Injection of Faith' tugged at my heartstrings, induced tears of sadness and joy, and stirred up lots of questions and dreams. But most importantly, it reminded me that no matter how dire a situation might seem—how impossible—we must still have hope and faith. I would highly recommend the book."

About Raul Meza

Raul Meza decided to write “Injection of Faith” after years of working as a critical care nurse in an intensive care unit. All of the stories in the book he either witnessed first-hand or was told about by patients.

