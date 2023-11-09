Near drama before the start: Aliyyah Koloc's final Dakar preparation saved by DHL plane

Dramatic events unfolded just days before the Dubai International Baja, scheduled for this weekend from 10-12 November.

—

Unprecedented in the history of the Buggyra ZM Racing , Aliyyah Koloc, the 19-year-old driver set to be the only female competitor in the elite T1+ car category at the upcoming Dakar Rally in January, found herself without a race car. However, thanks to a timely intervention by DHL, the worst could be avoided.

The Red-Lined REVO T1+ car was originally scheduled to arrive in the United Arab Emirates via sea freight from its South African workshop. Unfortunately, global logistical challenges disrupted the sea route, necessitating a new solution, as the race car needed to be transported over a distance of 6,400 km to Dubai in a hurry.

Fortunately, DHL, a renowned logistics provider reknowned for transporting Formula One cars and other sophisticated equipment, showed its efficiency in solving the issue. DHL took charge of the car in South Africa and delivered it to the competition venue promptly and in impeccable condition, thus ensuring that Aliyyah Koloc can complete essential test kilometers ahead of the Dakar Rally.

Buggyra's team principal, Martin Koloc, expressed his relief and gratitude for DHL's assistance, saying: "Two consecutive ships that were supposed to transport the car from South Africa to Dubai faced delays – one for 14 days and the other for three weeks. This was entirely unacceptable to us, as it would have disrupted Aliyyah's preparations for the Baja Dubai and, consequently, jeopardized our Dakar preparations. So, we turned to DHL for help, and they provided invaluable support. In just three days, they arranged for the car's transport from South Africa to Dubai with outstanding service. We are sincerely thankful for their assistance and are pleased to have DHL as a logistics partner for the team."

Aliyyah Koloc excited about her second event in the top-tier category, T1+

Thanks to the timely intervention by this logistics giant, Aliyyah Koloc can now team up with her South African navigator, Riaan Greyling, for the start of the Dubai offroad rally, marking the final event of this year's FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas.

"I am very much looking forward to my second rally in the T1+ car and the Baja Dubai, where I will also be competing for the second time. Although I won the FIA Middle East for Cross-Country Bajas championship here last year, I also recall a major crash in the first leg. Hence, I approach the event with mixed feelings. I have limited experience in the T1+ car, and it will be my first time racing it in the desert. I am genuinely excited about the challenge and eager to complete as much racing as possible in preparation for 2024 Dakar," said Aliyyah Koloc.

In addition to Aliyyah Koloc, Josef Macháček, the ageless off-road legend, will also participate in the event. "As part of the Buggyra Academy programme, I will be competing in Dubai with an improved car. The aim is to try out new parts and design elements to see how the DV21 development is progressing," explained Josef Macháček, who will be navigated by David Schovánek.

The schedule

The Dubai International Baja will kick off with a night prologue on Friday, 10 November, held as part of the Dubai Festival City. Drivers will tackle a two-kilometer track set against the backdrop of Dubai's magnificent skyline. Stage one is scheduled for Saturday, 11 November, covering a total of 336.5 km, with 170 km of timed sections. On Sunday, 12 November, competitors will face a 337 km route, with another 170 km-long special stage, concluding at the Dubai Festival City.

https://www.facebook.com/BUGGYRA

https://twitter.com/buggyra_racing

https://www.linkedin.com/company/buggyra-racing

https://www.instagram.com/buggyra_racing/

https://www.tiktok.com/@buggyra

Contact Info:

Name: Buggyra Organisation

Email: Send Email

Organization: Buggyra Organisation

Address: Buggyra, La Villa 19, Galerie Charles III, 98000 Monaco

Phone: +3778004459

Website: http://www.buggyra.com



Release ID: 89112719

In case of detection of errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for immediate assistance within 8 hours – resolving identified issues diligently or guiding you through the removal process. We take great pride in delivering reliable and precise information to our valued readers.