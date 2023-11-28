Nearshore Staff Augmentation by ParallelStaff Improves Communication and Team Cohesion

Nearshore staff augmentation company ParallelStaff helps clients develop an unfair competitive advantage by establishing effective teams and rapidly onboarding skilled professionals from Latin America working in the same time zones.

Staffing issues can hold up essential projects and cause unfortunate delays that can frustrate clients. Finding the perfect local candidate isn't always possible, particularly when it comes to positions in the software industry. Nearshore software development company ParallelStaff offers an efficient solution through nearshore staff augmentation, delivering top-notch, highly skilled staff who provide companies an unfair advantage for rapid, risk-free growth.

With ParallelStaff, clients can onboard potential hires within ten business days. Rather than typical offshore outsourcing, nearshore staff augmentation helps companies secure skilled professionals to streamline processes or enhance a project from Mexico and Latin America who work in the same time zone so they can work and collaborate with the team in real-time.

Companies utilizing software developers, engineers, and information technology (IT) specialists gain flexibility, simplified project flow, and a competitive edge over others in the industry by taking advantage of nearshore software development. Hiring world-class Latin American talent lets businesses scale rapidly without sacrificing dedicated teams and top-tier talent.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated our partnership with the ParallelStaff team,” said one satisfied client in a customer testimonial. “They have connected us with high-quality engineers who fit our team culture and add value to our technical work in a seamless way.”

A recent case study of a custom software company in Texas showcases how working with ParallelStaff to augment its software engineering services led to substantial growth, giving it a significant edge over the competition.

Augmented staff are managed directly by the company like standard employees, benefitting employers by allowing them to onboard the skills they need with significantly lower cost and liability for hiring and maintenance. ParallelStaff connects employers with nearshore outsourcing with skilled professionals in the software industry.

“The developers I work with through ParallelStaff are all extremely knowledgeable, friendly, and accountable,” a satisfied client said.

Finding the perfect staff doesn’t have to be a frustrating experience with a partner designed to streamline the hiring process. Nearshore staff augmentation allows businesses to hire quickly, maintain teamwork and collaboration, and scale for growth.

Meeting growing client demand with augmented staff allows for increased software development speed and efficiency. Because all workers through ParallelStaff are matched with companies in the same time zone, new hires can communicate and collaborate with the team without the hassle of time differences and scheduling delays. When the necessary staff is in place, employers can focus on delivering critical progress on important projects—on time and within budget.

“ParallelStaff has provided excellent service and is always professional,” another client testimonial said. “We have used them for over three years and have always had excellent customer service. I highly recommend them to anyone looking to simplify their nearshore outsourcing.”

The company in the case study experienced dramatic growth in the first few months of working with ParallelStaff. With the software development team fully staffed, the company shifted its focus to expanding the management team at its own pace. By doubling the software engineering team’s size through ParallelStaff, it also doubled the billing and revenue for the entire company for the following two consecutive years. During that time, the company’s net worth grew by 150%, leaving its workers free to work on diverse projects while expanding its customer base.

Nearshore staff augmentation allows ParallelStaff clients to scale or reduce their teams as needed, making it possible to respond rapidly to new project requests and cut down on costs during slower times without complicated employment contracts. Nearshore outsourcing allows companies to easily assemble dependable teams of experienced professionals with the knowledge and skills to deliver results within the intended budget and timeframe.

Visit the ParallelStaff website to learn more about the company’s nearshore software development, staff augmentation, and dedicated team options to scale and grow a business without the associated hiring and employee maintenance costs. Reach out on Facebook (ParallelStaff), Twitter (X) (@ParallelStaff), or Instagram (parallelstaff) to connect with the company through social media.



