NEC and Red Hat Expand Global Collaboration to Drive IT Modernization and Digital Transformation

Tokyo and Raleigh, N.C., Sep 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation and Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced an expanded global collaboration to drive IT modernization and digital transformation on Red Hat OpenShift. NEC now recognizes Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, as its preferred container platform for mission-critical applications, and this expansion will strengthen the technical cooperation between the two companies in this area, including the formation of a Center of Excellence and joint technology development.



NEC was recently announced as a Red Hat Premier Business Partner and was the first certified partner to support Red Hat OpenShift in Japan. Since then, NEC has emphasized helping customers to deploy and operate solutions on container applications, including Red Hat OpenShift(1).



Building on a longstanding relationship, the two companies plan to deliver solutions using Red Hat OpenShift to support NEC offerings such as core DX, global 5G, digital finance and digital government to customers globally. Red Hat OpenShift provides a more consistent, powerful container platform to help organizations build, deploy and run applications across IT environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud or at the edge. In combination with NEC's portfolio of solutions, customers can more effectively manage hybrid cloud, multicloud and edge deployments to meet their business needs and scale into the future.



NEC and Red Hat are working together in the following areas to deliver greater support for global enterprise transformation:



Collaborative Center of Excellence



NEC and Red Hat will organize a joint technical support system (collaborative Center of Excellence) consisting of more than 100 personnel from both companies, mainly architects who are familiar with container technology and Red Hat products, so that customers can use NEC's solutions together with Red Hat OpenShift with confidence. The two companies will contribute to improving the quality and reliability of customers' IT system infrastructure and applications by consistently providing best practices in system design, technical support, and evaluation environments for deploying each solution. This will be the first Center of Excellence of its kind jointly offered by Red Hat and a Red Hat Premier Business Partner in Japan and one of the largest in Asia.



Joint technology development



NEC and Red Hat will strengthen joint engineering activities, including Kubernetes community collaboration(2) and co-located global engineering resources in order to expand NEC's solutions with Red Hat OpenShift. With deeper technical collaboration, the companies intend to cooperate in providing end-to-end solutions with Red Hat OpenShift that reflect the requirements of mission-critical applications, such as improved availability and operational continuity and support services for mission-critical areas that can more quickly resolve customers' technical issues.



Supported by the above initiatives, NEC and Red Hat will develop a global market development strategy to accelerate the deployment of core DX, global 5G, and solutions for key industries such as digital finance and digital government. NEC and Red Hat look forward to expanding this collaboration for the greater benefit of domestic and international customers in these key industries.



Supporting Quotes



Matt Hicks, president and chief executive officer, Red Hat



"As global enterprises use increasingly more complex systems and workloads to meet dynamic market demands, the need for abstraction and simplicity across their IT footprints becomes clear. Our expanded collaboration with NEC focuses on simplifying a broad range of transformative enterprise initiatives by delivering solutions built on a single, standardized, innovation platform in Red Hat OpenShift. With Red Hat's hybrid cloud expertise and NEC's skill in delivering industry-specific solutions, we're providing our joint customers with the capabilities they need to fully evolve into digital enterprises, without miring them in complexity."



Takayuki Morita, president and chief executive officer, NEC



"We are very pleased to announce the strengthening of our strategic collaboration with Red Hat globally. Through this collaboration, NEC will adopt Red Hat OpenShift as our container platform of choice to provide solutions to government and enterprise customers who are making the digital shift by linking them with NEC's solutions for core DX, 5G, digital finance, and digital government, which are NEC's business areas of focus. Together with Red Hat, we are confident that we can lead the expansion and success of a wide range of customers' businesses."



(1) NEC becomes the first Red Hat Certified Partner in Japan to offer support for the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

01.html (Japanese text)

(2) The Kubernetes community (developer community) that develops Kubernetes holds the values of "decentralized over centralized," "community over product or company," "process automation," "inclusive over exclusive," and "evolution over stagnation," which have been key to the ongoing success of the project. The governance approach to putting this into practice is the Community Group.



About Red Hat



Red Hat is the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.



Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at



For more information, visit



