NEC becomes First Vendor to be Awarded "Requirements Compliant Bronze Badge" for 5G Open RAN Radio Units in Latest Published TIP Requirements 2.1

TOKYO, Oct 27, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has been awarded a Bronze Badge from the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), this time for complying with the requirements for TIP's OpenRAN RU Technical Requirements Document 2.1.



TIP is a global community of companies and organizations that work together to develop, test, and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver the high-quality connectivity that the world needs - now and in the decades to come. This updated, comprehensive list of technical requirements for Open RAN is built on the valuable work from the operator signatories of the Open RAN MoU Group (European telecom operators Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, TIM, and Vodafone) and others.



NEC is an Open RAN market leader with its end-to-end Open 5G solutions, system integration capabilities, and deployments with its signature 5G radio offering. With this award, NEC demonstrates compliance with the TIP OpenRAN project group's recently approved R2.1 RU requirements for a further 12 5G radio units (RUs), which meet O-RAN standards. These TIP OpenRAN-compliant RU products are available for Single Band RRH and Dual and Triple Band RRH and can be deployed for use, particularly in dense urban environments which require high performance and high coverage.



NEC is an active participant in several consortia looking to drive technology requirements and standards for Open RAN and is the first global 5G supplier to have live deployed 5G massive MIMO radio units that are OpenRAN compliant. TIP is comprised of hundreds of companies, including service providers, technology suppliers, systems integrators, and more, who collaborate to ensure the proliferation of open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions to deliver global connectivity and fully realize the potential of a connected world.



NEC was previously awarded its second TIP ribbon for complying with the requirements for TIP's OpenRAN RU Technical Requirements Document 2.0. for three of its 5G massive MIMO Open RAN Radio Units (i.e., MB5440, 5450, and 5460 units). The award of the third TIP ribbon showcases NEC's expanding offering of TIP OpenRAN-compliant products.



"NEC's contribution to the development of open standards for 5G is part of our commitment to the whole industry. The fact that many of the major wireless providers have chosen NEC over the last 18 months demonstrates that our contribution is clearly making a difference," said Alla Goldner, Director of Strategy Open Standards, NEC. "Our investment in Open RAN activities is an ongoing priority for us, as additionally illustrated by our Plugfest participation."



"NEC is among the first Radio Unit manufacturers to have proven product compliance against TIP's OpenRAN RU Technical Requirements Document 2.1," said David Hutton, Chief Engineer, TIP. "The TIP community is driving the productization of Open RAN and we certainly welcome and encourage the level of engagement shown by NEC, and their contribution to shaping Open RAN innovation. We look forward to seeing more vendor solutions like these listed on TIP Exchange."



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at



