NEC Group Response to the Situation in Ukraine

TOKYO, Mar 22, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - The NEC Group would like to express our sympathies to all who are impacted by the tragic situation in Ukraine, and our thoughts are especially with the family of NEC group employees who call that region home. We sincerely hope that peaceful, safe and secure conditions will return as soon as possible. "Uncompromising Integrity and Respect for Human Rights" is part of the NEC Group's Principles of the NEC Way that define the basis of our actions and behaviors, and we condemn any unlawful use of force that violates human rights.Netcracker Technology, a U.S.-based subsidiary of NEC Corporation, operates software development sites in Ukraine. Netcracker Technology has implemented a series of aid and support initiatives for its employees in Ukraine and their families, including evacuation support and provision of housing, food, water, goods and supplies. As of today, more than 700 of our Ukrainian employees and their families have been relocated to safer locations within Ukraine and abroad.In addition to complying with the regulations of the Government of Japan and the international community, the NEC Group has suspended all future sales of products and services, as well as future investments in Russia.Further, the NEC Group will donate five hundred thousand euros to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for humanitarian assistance for those affected by the crisis in Ukraine and its surrounding areas. In addition, each NEC Group company is raising donations from employees around the world.Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com