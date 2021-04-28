NEC recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers as a Visionary

TOKYO, Apr 28, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has been recognized as a Visionary in the February 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers.



According to the report, "This Magic Quadrant helps communications service providers identify and evaluate network equipment providers for their 5G network infrastructure. This end-to-end 5G network infrastructure includes RAN, core network, transport and network infrastructure services."



NEC has been a pioneer and strong industry leader in open, software defined, cloud-native networks from the early adoption of SDN, including the world's first commercial deployment of OpenFlow, as well as the recent commercial launch of its Open RAN radio units and cloud-native containerized 5G core network. This is in addition to its subsidiary Netcracker's industry leadership in 5G orchestration, operations automation and monetization.



NEC has become synonymous with open, high performance, innovative 5G network integration and has proven its capabilities to integrate complex multi-vendor end-to-end 5G ecosystems, comprised of its own cutting-edge products and best-in-class products from the industry's leading partners.



Representing itself as an end-to-end network integrator, NEC provides testing, integration and implementation services, together with its market leading products and solutions for 5G network infrastructure, including Open RAN, core and Netcracker's cloud-native Digital BSS/OSS solutions. NEC commercializes innovative Open RAN radio products with advanced features such as high-performance massive MIMO (up to 64T64R), digital beamforming, carrier aggregation and dynamic spectrum sharing.



NEC's contributions to the industry include collaboration with NTT DOCOMO, where NEC has provided 5G Radio Units (RU) and Centralized Units (CU) that conform with O-RAN standards used in the operator's commercial mobile network since 2020. In addition, NEC partners with Rakuten Mobile to jointly develop 5G core to be made available on Rakuten Communications Platform, a fully virtualized, cloud-native solution to support standalone (SA) 5G. More recently, NEC's strategic partnership with the Telefonica group to conduct Open RAN pilots in Germany and the UK showcases NEC's capability as a network integrator.



NEC is committed to the fostering and growth of an open 5G ecosystem through its Open RAN Center of Excellence and is actively collaborating with the new windowO-RAN ALLIANCE (O-RAN), new windowTelecom Infra Project (TIP), European Telecommunication Standards Institute (new windowETSI), Open Networking Foundation (new windowONF), 3GPP and the new windowOpen RAN Policy Coalition (ORPC).



"NEC is proud to be recognized as a Visionary in 5G network infrastructure for communications service providers by Gartner. The promise of 5G is its infinite scalability, performance and innovations fostered by an open multi-vendor ecosystem," said Atsuo Kawamura, Executive Vice President, NEC Corporation. "We believe, in order to boost digital transformation as a whole, Open RAN, disaggregated core, strong solution integration capabilities and the willingness to engage with world-class partners are imperative to succeed in 5G."



"NEC has demonstrated remarkable growth and has proven a leader in the 5G ecosystem with their contributions to Open RAN and open networks including their capabilities and expertise in Radio Unit equipment, System Integration and Orchestration. TIP sees NEC as a key player in the Open RAN ecosystem, with ongoing products in Operator trials and significant contributions as a System Integrator," said David Hutton, Chief Engineer of TIP.



"Open RAN is rapidly gaining momentum, driven by an interest in open interfaces and open technology architectures," said Head of GSMA Intelligence, Peter Jarich. "Working with operators around the world, however, we also know that an interest in diversified supply chains is central to Open RAN strategies. To this end, solutions from vendors like NEC will be welcomed."



Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers, Kosei Takiishi et al., 17 Feb 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.



