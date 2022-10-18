NEC Selected as Technology Partner in the Implementation of Biometric Solutions for NIISe

Subcontract handover ceremony (From Left to right: Mr. Chong Kai Wooi, Managing Director, NEC Corporation of Malaysia (NEC Malaysia); Dr Poh Soon Sim, Executive Deputy Chairman, IRIS Corporation Berhad; Mr. Akihiko Kumagai, President of Global Business, NEC Corporation; Yang Berbahagia Datuk Mohamad Fauzi bin Md Isa, Deputy Secretary General (Policy & Control), Ministry of Home Affairs Malaysia; H.E. TAKASHI Katsuhiko, Honorable Japan Ambassador to Malaysia; Mr. Shaiful Zahrin bin Subhan, Group