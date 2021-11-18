NEC Thailand and Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital pioneers contactless registration process

BANGKOK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd., hereafter referred to as NEC Thailand, has supported Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital, Thailand's largest hospital, with the modernization of its registration process by facilitating contactless, face recognition-based registrations. This system was launched on 1 August 2021 and is in operation for patients using the hospital.

Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital selected NEC Thailand to provide its world-leading face recognition technology across the facility's patient registration counters and various touchpoints in order to facilitate a faster and more accurate registration process. NEC's face recognition technology will also be used at the emergency room, where immediate treatment is required and a patient might not have their ID on hand.

In addition to the face recognition registration system, NEC Thailand also upgraded Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital's CCTV system to enhance overall security and help healthcare workers quickly locate patients within the compounds.

With this new solution from NEC, Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital expects to reduce registration response times and staff responsibilities. By providing contactless registrations for its patients, the medical team can administer treatment more quickly in a safer environment while freeing up additional resources.



Image of Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital’s Security Video Wall

A spokesperson from Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital said, "NEC's solution helps empower our security system during this pandemic and helps with our resource limitations. With NEC's expertise, we are able to leverage technology that we weren't able to deploy previously due to operational challenges. NEC's work, especially in integrating our existing solutions, was instrumental in supporting Smart Face Recognition and allowing for a faster and more accurate registration process."

Mr. Ichiro Kurihara, President, NEC Thailand, said, "We are delighted to have deployed NEC's latest face recognition solution for Siriraj Hospital. A state-of-the-art medical facility that is also one of the oldest and largest in Thailand, Siriraj Hospital hosts high profile visitors, including members of the royal family and many other public figures. NEC's solutions play a key role in supporting the safety and security of the hospital's staff and patients. By enabling contactless patient registrations, NEC aims to support safer and more secure environments by reducing in-person exposure, especially in environments such as hospitals where the risks of infection from COVID-19 and other diseases are higher. We will continue innovating and developing solutions that deliver greater social value to society."

About NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd.

NEC started official activity in Thailand in 1962 by establishing a liaison office, and established NEC Thailand and NEC Communications Thailand (NCOT) in 1987 and 1988 respectively.

NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd. was formed in 2003 by merging these 3 entities to provide IT and network support in Thailand. We provide IT solutions in various industries, superior technical support and solutions in the areas of telephony, network, contact center, network communication, infrastructure, IT platform, and safety and security systems for the cyber world, enterprises and the community. In addition, retail solutions, display monitor solutions, systems integration, and network operations in logistics are also provided. NEC Corporation (Thailand) aims for a society that connects all people equally by helping eliminate the digital divide.

For more information: https://th.nec.com

FB: https://www.facebook.com/NECCorporationThailand/

About Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital

Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital, operating under the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, serves as a new alternative for patients. It is part of a project to develop Siriraj Hospital into an Excellent Medical Center of Southeast Asia under the name "Sayamindradhiraj Medical Institute."

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, representing His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, laid the cornerstone for "The Siriraj Building Project Initiative: Toward an Institute of Medical Excellence in Southeast Asia" near the Thon Buri train station in Bangkok Noi district on Monday, March 17, 2008. Her Royal Highness graciously granted the name "Piyamaharajkarun" to the building. On July 6, 2010, the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital of Mahidol University passed a resolution to establish Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital or SiPH, using the building.

Related Links :

https://th.nec.com/