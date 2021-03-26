Need More A Cappella x Voice Actors in Your Life? The Second "aoppella!?" Original Music Video, "Playlist," Premieres Today!

TOKYO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that their new multimedia music project "aoppella!?" will premiere its second original music video "Playlist" on the official YouTube channel today, Friday, March 26.



“aoppella!?” will premiere its second original music video “Playlist” on the official YouTube channel today, Friday, March 26. The first J-Pop cover medley of “Hakujitsu / Pretender” released on March 4 surpassed the 1 million view mark in just one week. On March 19 the first original song “Think About U” was released and subsequently surpassed 300 thousand views in just 3 days. The “aoppella!?” project continues this amazing momentum with the release of its second original song.

World Premiere of the Otowa A Cappella Group's Original Song "Playlist"!

Unlike the Kanadezaka Private High School a cappella club FYA'M' (Fame)'s sexy R&B song "Think About U", the Otowa Public High School a cappella club Lil Happy's original song "Playlist'' is a refreshing and youthful pop number where the voices of the five members intertwine. The unique melodies sung by each member harmonizes into one complete chorus and weaves a song worth listening to a dozen times over.

This music video is perfect for this season of new beginnings. Please enjoy the fresh harmonies of the Lil Happy a cappella club.

"Playlist" by Lil Happy Music Video:

https://youtu.be/2b28RddTVwM

Singers: Otowa Public High School Members

Hajime Suzumiya CV: Ryohei Kimura

Rin Tanba CV: Ryota Osaka

Michitaka Kariyazono CV: KENN

Luka Shiho CV: Tetsuya Kakihara

Sayo Soenji CV: Tomoaki Maeno

Lyrics, Composition, and Arrangement: Tetsuo Tachibana

Video: Shiroiro-Mode (Roly, usumizu)

Video Director: Scotch

About "aoppella!?"

"aoppella!?" is KLab's latest original multimedia music project built on the themes of "youth" and "a cappella"!

Official Website: https://www.aoppella.com/

Official Twitter: @aoppella

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCosIfP7AX7yAPV-wEDz5m4Q

Copyright: ©KLab

*All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

