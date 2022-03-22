Need for Shop Floor Metrology Solutions across Manufacturing Sectors Drives the Demand for Portable CMMs

Automotive and machine shops are expediting portable coordinate measuring machines market growth, finds Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global portable coordinate measuring machines (CMM) industry finds that customers' demand for growing automation across sectors is inflating the need for portable CMMs. Automotive and machine shops are the top two industry verticals expediting the overall portable CMMs market growth, which includes articulated-arm CMM (AACMM) and handheld CMM segments. Portable CMMs' inline measurements capability is set to boost the market, which is expected to reach $564 million by 2025 from $344.9 million in 2020, an uptick at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.

"Customers' increased preference for adopting complete or piecemeal Industry 4.0 solutions will augment the need for inline measurement and inspection," said Ram Ravi, Senior Industry Analyst, Industrial Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "Further, manufacturers' need to maximize productivity on the shop floor will drive more automation and robotics, pushing the demand for portable CMMs."

Ravi added: "With portability and flexibility enabling inline measurements, the AACMM segment will lead the total portable CMMs market growth. On the other hand, the need to better handle temperature changes and deliver accurate measurements in unstable environments will aid the growth of the handheld CMM segment globally."

To take advantage of the growing portable CMM industry, market participants should:

Enhance shop-floor metrology for ease of operation and flexibility: Focus on offering the necessary software tools for intelligent insights and provide shop-floor metrology equipment.

Focus on offering the necessary software tools for intelligent insights and provide shop-floor metrology equipment. Ensure quality inspection to optimize the efficiency of EV powertrains and electric motors: As volume sales of EVs increase, vendors should consider integrating scanners into CMMs to accelerate the measurement process and deliver better accuracy, reliability, productivity, and flexibility.

As volume sales of EVs increase, vendors should consider integrating scanners into CMMs to accelerate the measurement process and deliver better accuracy, reliability, productivity, and flexibility. Arrange for inspection of additive manufactured parts: In addition to introducing multi-axis turntables, vendors should continue integrating scanners into arms to support quality control and inspection.

