Neeyamo recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's MPHRO Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022

LOS GATOS, Calif., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global payroll transitions from service to technology, Neeyamo has established itself as a leading technology-focused global payroll and EOR solution provider. The company has been classified as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing (MPHRO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2022.

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. Their research also includes technologies that power those processes, functions, and related talent trends and strategies.

The Everest Group MPHRO Services PEAK Matrix Assessment examines the MPHRO service provider landscape. It analyzes the top service providers across geographies and industries and aims to assist buyers in examining various providers in a specific arena based on their requirements. In this report, 19 providers were evaluated and classified as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.

Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director at Everest Group, said, "Neeyamo being positioned as a Major Contender in this year's MPHRO PEAK Matrix® assessment can be attributed to it making significant strides in providing seamless payroll and HR solutions to its clients, including enhancing its proprietary solution, expanding its delivery centers and partnership ecosystem, and launching its new offering."

Commenting on the positioning, Samuel Isaac, Senior Vice President - Strategy at Neeyamo, said, "Powered by one-of-its-kind proprietary global payroll technology stack, our global payroll and HR solution helps multinational organizations address their global workforce needs effectively - no matter their size or spread. In addition, our ability to provide a localized experience within standardized global solution's aegis sets us apart from our competitors."

